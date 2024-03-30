'Committed to working with Pakistan,' US President Joe Biden writes to Pakistani PM for first time





For the first time, US President Joe Biden wrote a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday March 29. In this letter, President Biden assures the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan that his government fully supports the government of Shehbaz Sharif and that ties between the two nations are important for bilateral and regional peace and security.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains essential to ensuring the security of our people and people around the world, and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to address the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.” , Biden wrote according to the contents of the letter shared by the American embassy.

Since Biden took office in 2021, there has been no communication between the US president and any of Pakistan's prime ministers. He neither congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan after his victory nor called Shehbaz Sharif when he defeated Imran Khan in April 2022.

What did Joe Biden write in the letter?

“This means advancing our shared vision of a future characterized by greater health security, economic growth and access to education for all. Through our U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, we will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, supporting sustainable agriculture and water management. “, and help Pakistan recover from the devastating floods of 2022. And the United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress,” President Biden's letter said.

“Together we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations and a close bond between our people,” the letter concludes.

Why is this letter important for Pakistan?

Given the tension between Islamabad and the White House, this letter is of particular importance to the Pakistani government. US-Pakistan relations have seen many ups and downs following the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan. During his tenure, former Prime Minister Imran Khan accused Washington of conspiring, in collaboration with the Pakistani military, to remove him from office through a vote of no confidence.

