Welsh Ombudsman official reportedly wrote online “F… Conservatives”

A senior official in the Welsh Ombudsman's office is under investigation, accused of breaching impartiality rules, after allegedly posting F… the Conservatives on social media. The head of Wales' Public Services Ombudsman is accused of using an online pseudonym to criticize the Conservatives on X, formerly known as Twitter. Welsh news service Nation.Cymru reported that a member of staff was under investigation over an X account @SweetlittleSewandsew which has now been deactivated. Morally wrong Using the account, the employee allegedly posted: While we all debate what GL [Gary Lineker] said when talking about the MOTD boycott [Match of the Day], we are not talking about the government trying to push through a bill that is inconsistent with human rights law and morally wrong. F… conservatives. The swear word was fully spelled out in the original post. On another occasion, the account responded to someone who wrote: I've seen way too many Vote Conservative signs for my liking. How can anyone with conscience still vote for them? SweetlittleSewandsew said: I've come to the conclusion that people are just too stubborn to admit they were wrong, so double down. That's crazy. The account also reportedly posted: Give me an E, give me an N, give me a T, give me an I, give me a T, give me an L, give me an E, give- me a D, what does that spell Boris Johnson. He also hailed Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labor Party as an honest return to the party's roots which offered a real alternative to the Conservatives. AntiEurope In an article referencing Geri Halliwell, the singer of the Spice Girls, he claimed that Ms Halliwell was an obsessive fan of Stan Tory, claiming that she had always been a horrible human being and said conservative nonsense in the years 90. She and Posh were anti-European (although I think they remain now) and royalists, the post adds. Responding to news of the investigation into The behavior of the individual involved is reprehensible, but others in the office must have been aware of what was happening. Mr Davies added that the ombudsman's office as it exists should be dismantled and something new put in place. A spokesperson for the Ombudsman's office told Nation.Cymru it had been made aware of the allegations and was dealing with the matter. As you can surely understand, we take allegations of this nature very seriously and will investigate in accordance with our standards of conduct. We cannot comment further at this stage as we will need to conduct our own internal investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/03/30/welsh-ombudsman-official-under-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos