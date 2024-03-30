Misinformation around the Baltimore bridge collapse, Holi celebrations and more





From the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to a bridge collapse in the United States, many incidents have grabbed the attention of social media this week. And as has been observed time and time again, with news and information comes misinformation. While an old video of a car accident was wrongly linked to recent Holi celebrations, a photograph of an anti-BJP vote rally in Kolkata was falsely shared to show the mood of Tamil Nadu. From false claims about Congressional Supriya Sanctuary to misinformation about the Baltimore bridge collapse, read our top fact-checks of the week here:

Holi 2024: Viral video of auto rickshaw overturning after being hit by water balloon is old

A video of a rickshaw losing its balance and overturning after being hit by a water balloon was widely shared on social media platforms amid Holi celebrations. Newchecker found that a two-year-old video was shared out of context and misleadingly posted with #Holi2024, implying that it was a recent incident. Learn more here.

Old image of no-vote at BJP rally in Kolkata passed off as Tamil Nadu

An image is circulating on social media showing an anti-BJP rally with a No to BJP banner and signs. Posting this image, a section of social media users claimed that the anti-BJP rally took place in Tamil Nadu. We found that the image is old and is not from Tamil Nadu, but from Kolkata. Learn more here.

Deepfake video of Donald Trump pledging support for former Pakistani PM Imran Khan goes viral ahead of US polls

A video showing Donald Trump extending his support to imprisoned Pakistani leader Imran Khan and promising to release him from prison if he is elected is going viral. Newschecker has discovered that AI-generated audio was digitally added to a video of Donald Trump to falsely claim that Trump had lent his support to Imran Khan. Learn more here.

2022 video of Kerch bridge explosion falsely linked to Baltimore bridge collapse

Several social media users shared a fifteen-second video purporting to show an explosion on the Baltimore Bridge before it collapsed. We have discovered that an old video of an explosion on the Kerch Bridge, a bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, has been falsely linked to the recent Baltimore Bridge collapse. Learn more here.

The woman with Dawood Ibrahim in a viral photo is not Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, but journalist Sheela Bhatt

A photo purportedly showing Congress social media department head and former journalist Supriya Shrinate with underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in 1987 has gone viral. Newschecker has discovered that the image actually features veteran journalist Sheela Bhatt with Ibrahim, not Shrinate. To find out more, click here.

