GT vs SRH: IPL records and statistics at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





In the double-header on Sunday, March 31, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the third match for both teams. So far, both teams are on 2 points each, having won and lost one game each. In their last match, Gujarat Titans never looked like they were in the game to chase down 206 CSK put them on an unusually flat pitch in Chennai, although they defended 168 well against MI in Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are coming off a record-breaking match where they made the highest team total in IPL history but also conceded a mammoth 246 to Mumbai Indians. Both teams will see this as a great opportunity to get a head start on the competition, get two more points and break out of the limbo of one win and one loss. Narendra Modi Stadium Presentation Report One can expect a healthy wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while nothing as flat as what Hyderabad served up the other night, one can expect average totals between 170 and 170. IPL Stats and Records at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Last Sunday's encounter between MI and GT brought the total matches at this stadium to 28. The split between matches won batting first and matches won batting second remains 14 to 14, indicating attendance balanced for both teams. Matches played 28 Games won batting first 14 Games won batting second 14 Matches won Winning draw 13 Matches won Loser Draw 15 Matches without results 0 Highest team total 233/3 Lowest team total 102 Average total of first rounds 172 Highest total successfully pursued 205 Strategies and matchups GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans batsmen have found things a bit difficult in their last two matches, and SRH can take advantage of this fact. SRH's batting, on the other hand, has been the best so far in this tournament, and the good form of all their top batsmen means that almost no total could actually be safe here, it's SRH chasing. If SRH manages to bat first, the misery currently haunting GT's batsmen could work in their favor. The main matchups in this contest are: Pat Cummins vs Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan vs Heinrich Klaasen. Player Battles to Watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Shubman Gill: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo source: SSR) The most interesting duo clash of the game will be between GT skipper Shubman Gill and seasoned swing-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While Gill has the ability to score quick runs in the powerplay, Bhuvi is renowned for his knack of giving early breakthroughs. In 9 innings, Gill faced 48 deliveries from the seamer, scoring just 50 runs and getting out thrice. An average of 16.67 and a strike rate of 104.16 do not inspire much confidence about this match within the Gujarat Titans camp. Rashid Khan vs Mayank Agarwal: Rashid Khan (Photo source: IPL) Another interesting player clash will take place between Mayank Agarwal and spin king Rashid Khan. The SRH opener is known to be an excellent spin bowler, while the Afghan spinner can challenge batting skills with his variation-filled bowling. Agarwal scored 23 runs in 23 balls against the leggie, while being dismissed once in 4 innings. A poor record coupled with his poor form could spell trouble for Agarwal, and hence, it won't be a surprise if Rashid comes in to play earlier than expected to get the better of the Karnataka batting. X Factors for GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans: Against the in-form batting of Sunrisers Hyderabad, their former talisman and arguably the best T20 bowler in the world, Rashid Khan, will be the most important person in the cog that could stop them. Sunrises in Hyderabad: Sunrisers' in-form batsman and the main reason why they have registered a total above 200 two matches in a row, Heinrich Klaasen, will look to extend his score even higher after 63 and 80 in the first two matches.

