Comment: Better Sino-US relations require right perception

09:13, March 30, 2024 By Lyu Yanhao ( China

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the U.S. business, policy and academic circles at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

The two sides should maintain the momentum of restoring and stabilizing relations by actively exploring the right path for the two countries to get along and promoting the sustainable, steady and healthy development of China-US relations.

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — In a meeting with delegates from the U.S. business, policy and academic circles, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the U.S. side to develop a correct strategic perception of China.

In recent years, relations between China and the United States have encountered considerable difficulties, largely due to the deeply flawed perception among American politicians of China as a long-term strategic competitor and as “the most significant geopolitical challenge.” most important “.

Instead of recognizing the prospect of mutually beneficial cooperation, this misperception has perpetuated a cycle of suspicion and hostility toward China.

Driven by an entrenched Cold War mentality, ideological confrontation, and deep strategic concerns, some in Washington have seriously misjudged and intentionally distorted China's commitment to peaceful development.

China's development path may differ from that of the United States, but it is based on principles that resonate with its people and contribute to their progress.

From the beginning of their engagement, China and the United States recognized the deep disparities between their political systems and stages of development. Despite these differences, the two countries have established diplomatic relations, deepened cooperation based on mutual interests, and worked jointly to contribute to global peace and prosperity.

China will not become another United States, nor can the United States reshape China according to its own preferences. In fact, the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system have received the strong support of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, serving as the cornerstone of China's development and stability.

Contemporary American politicians would benefit from heeding the political wisdom and courage demonstrated by their predecessors in their dealings with China.

Regarding its strategic intentions, China is committed to avoiding outdated practices of colonization and exploitation, as well as rejecting the pursuit of hegemony.

China has no aspirations to replace the United States, as its development goals are focused on continuously improving the well-being of the Chinese people and making substantial contributions to global sustainable development.

On the other hand, Washington's attention seems increasingly focused on the decline of its hegemony.

In a world characterized by multipolarity and multilateral cooperation, the concept of hegemony has become obsolete. Furthermore, it would be prudent for Washington to shift its focus inward, addressing domestic problems from within rather than simply shifting blame to others.

At their summit in San Francisco last year, President Xi and US President Joe Biden reached an important consensus on the need to stabilize and improve China-US relations.

In recent months, Chinese and U.S. officials have strived to implement the two presidents' common understandings, maintained communication, and made progress in political and diplomatic, economic and financial, and law enforcement. and the fight against drugs, climate change and the protection of populations. -fields of people.

Members of a delegation of high school students from the U.S. state of Washington pose for a photo in front of the Qianqing Gong, or Palace of Heavenly Purity, at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2024 .(Xinhua) /Li Xin)

The two sides should maintain the momentum of restoring and stabilizing relations by actively exploring the right path for the two countries to get along and promoting the sustainable, steady and healthy development of China-US relations.

Even if bilateral relations cannot return to the good old days, there remains a promising prospect of a better future if Washington rectifies its strategic perception of China and prioritizes mutual understanding, trust and cooperation.

Are China and the United States adversaries or partners? Addressing this critical issue, raised by President Xi during his visit to San Francisco in November, is crucial to fostering stability in one of the world's most important bilateral relationships.

(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)