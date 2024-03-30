Donald Trump steps up efforts in legal battle with Fani Willis





Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia are once again trying to get Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis dismissed from the ex-president's election subversion case.

Judge Scott McAfee allowed Willis to remain on the case earlier this month after former Trump staffer and co-defendant Michael Roman accused her of having an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The matter moved forward with Willis after Wade's resignation.

In a new filing filed Friday, Trump's lawyers appealed the decision, arguing that “the trial court erred in law in failing to require the dismissal and disqualification of Attorney Willis.”

Trump and several of his associates were charged by Willis' office last year with multiple crimes for an alleged plot to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges, saying all of his legal troubles are part of a political “witch hunt” and “election interference” as he seeks a return to the White House during of this year's presidential election.

Trump and his allies later accused Willis of misconduct in his relationship with Wade, while a host of legal experts across the political spectrum argued the development tainted the proceedings.

McAfee's decision sparked a furious reaction from supporters of the former president and some of his co-defendants, with Trump's legal team indicating it would appeal the decision.

A request for an interlocutory appeal was filed Friday by lawyers for Trump and others accused by Willis' office, arguing that “DA Willis and his entire office should have been disqualified from pursuing this case” and that all charges should be dismissed.

“Dismissal is the truly appropriate remedy because disqualification of DA Willis and his office cannot fully repair the harm caused to Defendants and their due process rights,” the motion states. “But his disqualification is the minimum that must be done to remove the stain of his legally improper and blatantly unethical conduct in the remainder of the matter.”

He concluded: “For the reasons stated above, this Court should grant Defendants' application and grant the interlocutory appeal. »

Newsweek contacted Willis' office for comment via email Friday.

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Rome, Georgia on March 9. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis is seen during her disqualification hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1 in Atlanta. On March 9, former President Donald Trump is seen in Rome, Georgia. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis is seen during her disqualification hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse March 1 in Atlanta. On Friday, Trump asked an appeals court to remove Willis' office from his and his co-defendant's case. More photos by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/ALEX SLITZ/AFP/Getty Images Views:

While legal experts have been highly critical of Willis' conduct and the resulting impact on the Trump case, many have also been skeptical of the former president's chances to successfully appeal the decision to allow him to intervene in the case.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, wrote earlier this month on X, formerly Twitter, that Trump's chances of being allowed to appeal Willis's continued involvement had fallen from a near certainty to only “50/50”.

Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the Barack Obama administration and current MSNBC legal analyst, wrote on her Substack blog that granting the appeal would be “unusual,” while also pointing out that The issue of alleged misconduct on the part of Willis could be used as a basis for appeal if the former president or his co-defendants were convicted of crimes.

Trump's lawyer, Steve Sadow, previously told Newsweek that the former president's team believes “the Court failed to give appropriate weight to Willis and Wade's prosecutorial misconduct, including… giving false testimony about when their personal relationship began”, and pledged to “use all possible means”. legal options” to “put an end to this matter”.

Trump's legal team has only filed an appeal. For an appeal to move forward, the Georgia Court of Appeals will have to agree to take up the case. Willis' office also has 10 days to respond to the request, which it can object to.

No trial date has been set in the Georgia criminal case, one of four cases the former president faces as he heads toward a likely November rematch with Biden.

Updated 3/29/24, 5:06 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

