Imran Khan's PTI calls for resignation of SC, Islamabad High Court judges





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has called for the resignation of the chief justices of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over “inaction” over alleged interference by intelligence agencies in Pakistan's judicial affairs .

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan told a press conference that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had turned a deaf ear to the ongoing complaints of the judges of the IHC regarding the involvement of the ISI in court cases. He mentioned a letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court, accusing intelligence agencies of interfering in judicial matters, for example by pressuring judges through family kidnappings and torture, and carrying out covert surveillance of their residences.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges also mentioned having conveyed these concerns to the IHC Chief Justice in two letters dated May 10, 2023 and February 12, 2024. However, despite these communications, no no action was taken. Hassan highlighted that the letters criticized the IHC chief justice and detailed instances of perceived “intimidation and interference” that had been brought to his attention. He pointed out that despite being informed both in writing and verbally, the IHC Chief Justice did not act to safeguard judicial independence, suggesting complicity on the part of the judge in Chief Farooq, as reported by Dawn. A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson said that Chief Justice Farooq played an important role in the trials and convictions related to Imran Khan, overseeing the entire process. Hassan further mentioned that the letter directly implicated the Chief Justice of Pakistan, noting that the Chief Justice had been informed of the matter. in several meetings. The letter specifically referred to a meeting in May 2023 between six judges of the Islamabad High Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, who was then the Senior Puisne Justice, with Umar Ata Bandial in office. Addressing a press conference, Hassan said that Imran Khan's party had repeatedly requested the IHC chief justice to step aside from cases involving Khan, but he was refused, according to Dawn. Hassan accused Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of benefiting from interference by intelligence agencies in legal matters, although he himself has been accused. He criticized allowing Shehbaz Sharif to appoint the head of the commission to investigate the judges' allegations. Terming it a “judicial surrender”, the PTI spokesperson stressed that the matter should be investigated in a plenary hearing rather than through an executive probe. Niazullah Khan Niazi, a member of the PTI central committee and chairman of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, said the letter highlighted a crippled system. He also mentioned PTI's victory in the elections despite challenges, alleging manipulation of Form 47 to nullify the election results.

