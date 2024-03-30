Special Autonomy Fractions of MRP and DPRP throughout Papua Country Ask Jokowi to Issue Perppu on OAP Political Rights – Suara Papua

SORONG, SUARAPAPUA.com — The Papuan People's Assembly (MRP) and the special autonomy faction of the Papuan People's Representative Council (DPRP) throughout the country of Papua have called on President Joko Widodo to immediately ratify a superseding government regulation the law (Perppu) concerning politics. Rights of Indigenous Papuans (OAP), especially regarding regional heads and deputy regional heads at the provincial, municipal and district levels, they must be OAP.

John NR Gobai, chairman of the special group of the Papua DPR, explained that the special autonomy fractions of the MRP and DPRP throughout Tanah Papua had agreed on nine recommendations for the OAP alignments during of a coordination meeting (Rakor) which was held in the meeting room of the Rylich Panorama Hotel. Baru Village, Sorong Town, West Papua Daya, Thursday (3/28/2024).

Gobai said this was done based on the dynamic social and political situation currently occurring throughout Papua, so Perppu is an urgent need before President Jokowi completes his term and determines the candidates potential regional head and deputy regional head throughout the state. from Papua.

Apart from this, John emphasized that before the PKPU regarding the regional elections (Pilkada) is issued, it must take into account Article 28, paragraphs 3 and 4 of Law Number 2 of 2021 concerning the Special Autonomy of Papua.

On Maundy Thursday in Sorong City, Tanah Papua MRP, Papua DPR Special Autonomy Fraction and Papua DPR Poksus agreed on two important points regarding the political situation in Papua. We encourage the government, in this case President Jokowi, to issue a Perppu regarding candidates for the positions of regional heads and regional deputies from the provincial, municipal and district levels who must be ethnic Papuans (OAP) . This is an urgent agenda related to the political situation in Papua. Protecting the political rights of the OAP as a form of socio-political justice for citizens, including Papuans. Strengthening the nationalism of the Republic of Indonesia through political justice for indigenous Papuans, he explained.

After the signing, this continued with the submission of the recommendations of the MRP leaders throughout Tanah Papua to the Chairman of the Special Autonomy Faction of West Papua and the Chairman of the Special Poksus of the Papua DPR so that this could then be followed with the formation of a working group (Pokja) to draft regulations.

It was recorded that nine points of recommendations were developed and accepted by all MRPs in Tanah Papua and the Special Autonomy Fraction of the West Papua DPR and the DPR Papua Poksus:

1. Encourage the protection of political rights in the recruitment and selection of OAP (Parpol) political parties up to 80% of the total DPRP, DPRK/city seats through parties policies.

2. Encourage the harmonization of the provisions of Article 28, paragraphs (3) and (4) of Law Number 21 of 2021 in the Law on Political Parties, the Law on General Elections, the MD3 Law, the Law on regional elections and the KPU.

3. Request candidates for governor and deputy governor, candidates for regent/deputy regent and candidates for mayor/deputy mayor for Indigenous Papuans (OAP).

4. The candidates and members of the DPRRI and DPD RI are indigenous Papuans (OAP).

5. Encourage amendments to Government Regulation Number 54 of 2004 and Government Regulation Number 64 of 2008 regarding the Papuan People's Assembly (MRP).

6. Encourage the strengthening of the duties and authority as well as the rights of the Special Autonomy Fraction and Special Groups of the DPRP.

7. Form an MRP association throughout Papua.

8. Form a DPRK-DPRK caucus through a nomination mechanism in Papua.

9. Tanah Papua MRP Association agreed to hold the next working meeting (Raker) after Eid al-Fitr in Jayapura.

It is known that the document was signed by the Chairman of the South-West Papua MRP, Alfons Kambu, the Chairman of the West Papua MRP, Judson Ferdinandus Waprak, the Chairman of the Papua Mountains MRP, Agus Nikilik Hubi, the Chairman of the Papua MRP Honorary Council, Dorlince. Mehue, Chairman of the West Papua Special Autonomy Faction George Karel Dedaida and Chairman of the DPR Papua Special Group John NR Gobay. []