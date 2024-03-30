Modi, Sonia and Yechury among star activists visit Kerala





As election fever heats up in Kerala, an array of star campaigners from various political parties are set to descend on the state to woo voters ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha elections. The state will elect 20 members to the Lower House of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already paid a few visits to the state, is expected to return, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior leaders party. Congress party's star campaigner and former president Rahul Gandhi will defend his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which will require rapid travel across the state. Rahul is expected to arrive on Tuesday and file his candidature following a roadshow. However, this time the spotlight might be on Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, who did not campaign in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest that Sonia may come to Kerala this time and is expected to campaign in Wayanad, Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. His daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, is also expected to make a whirlwind trip to several constituencies. For the CPI-M, their national leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former general secretary Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat, will campaign in the state, considered their last bastion. However, there is no doubt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be their biggest campaigner, with his agenda already underway, covering all 14 districts of the state. Veteran Congress leader and former Defense Minister AK Antony said his election campaign would be based on his health condition. All eyes are on his campaign in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress MP Anto Antony is aiming for his fourth consecutive victory and is pitted against his son, BJP candidate Anil Antony. This election will be the first in ages without the presence of legends like the now ailing CPI-M's VS Achuthanandan and departed leaders like Congress veteran Oommen Chandy, CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI veteran Kanam Rajendran. Their absence will be greatly missed, not only by the candidates and their parties, but also by the public who came to see and hear these legends.

