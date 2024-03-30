Joe Biden has a new favorite Donald Trump joke





President Joe Biden appears to have a new favorite Donald Trump joke, which he has repeatedly used to mock the former president's legal sanctions.

Biden, the Democratic incumbent, will likely have a rematch against Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, in November. Biden's campaign has used Trump's legal troubles as a source of criticism.

During his speech at the Biden Victory Fund national finance committee meeting in New York on Friday, the president joked that Trump had asked him to help pay his legal fees, to which Biden responded: “Donald, I can’t help you.”

When contacted by Newsweek for comment, Trump's spokesperson referred to a Bloomberg article published Monday that said Trump's net worth had increased to $6.5 billion, making him l one of the 500 richest people in the world.

The report came after shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), an existing shell company, agreed to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), owner of Truth Social, last week.

With 79 million shares, Trump owns more than 50% of the company after the merger. The stock debuted at $44.49 per share when the market opened last Friday. At that price, Trump's overwhelming majority share is worth more than $3.5 billion.

Newsweek reached out to Biden's campaign via email for comment.

Biden's meeting follows a major fundraiser held Thursday evening at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which brought the campaign more than $26 million in donations. The prestigious event featured former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as musical powerhouses Queen Latifah and Lizzo, among others.

This is not the first time Biden has used this fabricated interaction with Trump to highlight the legal and financial turmoil the former president finds himself in.

At a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden joked, “Look, I know not everyone feels this enthusiasm.”

“The other day, a defeated man came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, I am crushed by debt. I am completely devastated.' I had to look at him and say, “Sorry, Donald. I can't help you,'” Biden said before laughter and applause erupted.

Biden made the same joke at a campaign event last week in Dallas, Texas.

The former president faces four criminal charges and more than half a billion dollars in judgments in at least two lawsuits: $83.3 million in civil defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll and $454 million in dollars for civil fraud in New York. Trump posted bail of nearly $92 million earlier this month while appealing the decision.

Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C. and Fulton County, Georgia, for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential race. He was also indicted in Florida for allegedly obstructing government efforts to recover classified documents mistreated and in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records relating to secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and has not claimed any wrongdoing in the case against him. He alleged that the proceedings against him were politically motivated.

In recent months, Trump has been hit with back-to-back decisions that threaten his financial standing.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her by claiming the former Elle columnist was lying when she published allegations in 2019 that the president at the time had sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. in the mid-1990s. A separate jury in another lawsuit filed by Carroll ruled last May that Trump had sexually abused and defamed the writer.

Trump also owes $454 million after New York Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the former president to pay $355 million, plus interest, and banned him from doing business in New York for three years in February after having found him responsible for fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump in September 2022, charging him, his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, The Trump Organization and two company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney, of fraudulently overvaluing assets to obtain profits. bank loans and tax agreements. The other defendants in the case face their own sanctions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, with Trump's $454 bail due, an appeals court reduced the amount to $175 million and gave him 10 more days to pay it.

Trump also appealed Engoron's decision.

