No force can stop China's technological progress, Xi Jinping tells Dutch PM





Hong Kong CNN Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that no force can stop China's scientific and technological development. Xi's comments come as a chip war rages between China and Western countries, including the Netherlands, home to ASML, the world's only maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines needed to make semi -advanced drivers. Artificially creating technological barriers and cutting industrial and supply chains will only lead to division and confrontation, Xi told Rutte during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Affairs foreign. There was no mention of ASML in the report, but the company said in January that it had been forbidden by the Dutch government to ship some of its lithography machines to China. It happened after the United Statesrise in powerHe has imposed restrictions on the types of semiconductors that U.S. companies can sell to China and pressed allies to adopt theirs. Due to its dominance in the market, ASML has beenQuoted byexperts as indicators ofa growing divide between China and the West on access to advanced technologies. The Chinese people also have the legitimate right to development, Xi added at the meeting. [We] I hope the Netherlands will continue to play an active role in promoting mutual understanding and developing constructive relations between China and Europe. On the same day, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Dutch Commerce Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen and requested normal trade in lithography machines, without mentioning ASML. We hope the Dutch side can help companies fulfill their contractual obligations, Wang said in minutes of the meeting posted on the Commerce Ministry's website. There was a surge in sales of advanced ASML chipmaking tools in China last year, before the Dutch ban. In the fourth quarter of 2023, China accounted for 39% of ASML's total revenue, according to the company. Although this figure is slightly lower than the 46 percent in the third quarter, it is almost five times higher than the 8 percent in the first quarter. For all of 2023, China's share of ASML's revenue was 29%, double from 2022's 14%. We believe that China has spared no effort to purchase so many high-end products [chipmaking] possible tools since the rules were finalized, as sales of ASML's net systems to China have seen a sharp increase since the second quarter of 2023, Jefferies analysts said in a research report last month. China's access to [these high-end chipmaking] The machines are key to its commercialization of 7-nanometer logic chips, they added. Last yearChinese manufacturer Huawei shocked industry experts by introducing a new phone powered by a 7-nanometer processor manufactured by Chinas Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). The SMIC, which is partly state-owned, was included in export restrictions put in place by the US government several years ago. At the time of Huawei's phone launch, analysts couldn't understand how the company could have the technology to make such a chip, following massive efforts by the United States to restrict China's access to the technology. foreign chips. China has been aggressively purchasing semiconductor equipment to build production lines in advanced and mature nodes, according to Jefferies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.egyptindependent.com/no-force-can-stop-chinas-tech-progress-xi-jinping-tells-dutch-pm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos