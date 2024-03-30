Rocky Gerung predicts Jokowi-Prabowo relationship will crack because of this









Cut – Rocky Gerung predicts that the good relations between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo Subianto will not last long. Their relationship will crack, accompanied by arguments, particularly concerning their respective political egos. Initially, Rocky Gerung said the feud between Jokowi and Prabowo was related to the sustainability of the IKN project which could conflict with the free meal program. These two programs absorb a very large budget from the APBN. Jokowi will certainly encourage IKN to continue operating, while Gerindra wants the free lunch program to be implemented quickly. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “This means that there is a fight between Jokowi and Prabowo, and of course it will definitely happen. Why? Because APBN is the limit of political ambition,” Rocky said in Kupang, NTT, Saturday (30 /3/2024). “Finally, we know that when political power is transferred from Jokowi to Prabowo, all of Jokowi's wishes will be canceled by the iron law of politics,” he added. This concerns the political ambitions reflected in the APBN. Currently, APBN's revenue reaches IDR 1.8 trillion, but expenses have reached IDR 2.8 trillion. “To create an IKN you need Rp450 trillion, for free lunches Rp450 trillion, to pay debts of Rp400 trillion, to pay interest on debts of Rp500 trillion Rp. The total is Rp 1.8 trillion, while 20 percent of this total is to be used for education. So imagine how it would look like “Maybe from a macroeconomic point of view, Prabowo can make this country prosperous if the entire budget is exhausted. Our income is only IDR 1.8 trillion, our expenditure is 2.8 trillion IDR.,” he explained. For this reason, Rocky believes that under the leadership of Prabowo Subianto, it is possible that IKN and Free Lunch will not be able to travel at the same time, which could break the relationship between Jokowi and Prabowo. “How do you do it? Yes, debt. So rationally it is impossible for IKN to continue offering free lunches,” he explained. Watch the video “Prabowo calls Rocky Gerung reckless and distorts Jokowi's values“

