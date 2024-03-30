Ousting Boris Johnson was a huge mistake. But changing leaders now would be one farce too many

Everything has been bad for the Conservatives since they overthrew Boris Johnson. When ministers mutinied en masse in July 2022, Labour's lead was hovering around seven per cent, not a bad position for a party in power after two years in office. Today, that lead has reached 20 percent and continues to grow.

Johnson was a peerless communicator, combining verbal aeronautics with extraordinary message discipline. His irregular, scattered style meant that few people were aware of it at the time, but almost all of his interviews dropped the facts he intended to broadcast: 50,000 more nurses, 20,000 more police officers, etc. .

By the sheer force of his personality, he brought together the 2019 electoral coalition made up of conservatives from the south and ex-Labor eurosceptics from the north. It is far from certain that even he could have pulled off his trick a second time, without the unique conditions of Corbyn and Brexit. What is certain is that no one else could.

Labor knew this. They had seen the blonde beast take his party from 8.8 percent in the 2019 European elections to 42.4 percent in the parliamentary elections in less than seven months. So they directed their attacks almost exclusively at him personally, hitting party bruises and barely bothering to criticize Conservative policies.

Incredibly, their tactic worked. A number of Tory MPs, panicked by the poll numbers they would now be upset about and intimidated by email campaigns, concluded that their leader was weighing them down. Much to Labor's delight, they sacked their most effective representative and, in doing so, broke up their coalition.

The Conservatives lost more than half of their voters in 2019 and are now behind Reformers among people who identify as working class. A YouGov poll published Friday put them at 21 percent, compared to 16 for the Reformed. A Techne UK poll on the same day was slightly less dire, with 23 percent for the Conservatives and 12 for the Reforms, but it calculated that these figures would translate into fewer than 100 Conservatives in the House of Commons.

Such polls are the product of many factors, some of which are completely beyond conservative influence. One of the consequences of a 14-year term is that voters blame you for every inconvenience and irritation, whether it's the energy spike caused by the war in Ukraine or the awakening of government agencies beyond ministerial control. .

Sometimes, human nature being what it is, you are even blamed for what the opposition does. There is justified anger over the housing shortage, but an attempt to repeal an unnecessary EU rule that delayed the building of 100,000 homes was blocked by Labor in the House of Lords. There is also anger at the government's failure to tackle illegal immigration, but any attempts to do so have been curbed by Labor and LibDem peers.

Such setbacks are inevitable in politics. They help explain why no party has won a fifth consecutive election since the Duke of Wellington was prime minister.

The putsch against Boris, on the other hand, was an unforced error. Not all putschists had dishonorable motivations. Some MPs have always considered my former colleague from the Telegraph as unfit to carry out his duties. Even though I didn't agree with them, I didn't for a moment doubt their sincerity. Others fell out with him over political reasons, notably increasing national insurance. Again, I can't fault their motives, although I think they made a mistake.

Still others have never forgiven him for Brexit. These are harder to excuse, because vindictiveness, in addition to being ugly and debilitating, is unnecessary. It's also difficult to excuse those who jumped on the bandwagon, spotting an opportunity for themselves. But the largest group were those who stupidly thought that changing horses mid-race would increase their popularity.

Do we really need to specify this? When a party sacks a sitting prime minister, voters feel taken for granted. MPs might think that Boodle is so obviously superior to Coodle that their constituents will thank them for making the change. But voters are more likely to see a Westminster cabal present them with someone they never asked for.

Which, of course, brings us to the putsch three months later, the October Revolution against Liz Truss. Here again, the putschists had various motivations, some honorable, others less so. I was a Truss supporter and argued on this page that if Tory MPs were unwilling to implement pro-growth policies, they should stand down and hand the keys to Keir Starmer.

But that's not what happened. Instead, the country had its fourth conservative prime minister in just three years. It is not surprising that voters, once again deprived of elections, felt insulted.

Take another look at these polls. How many Reform voters do you think could nominate the party leader or more than two of his policies? The same question could be asked of Lib Dem voters.

Support for these parties, I gently suggest, owes less to a desire to see them in power than to a general feeling of discontent with the government. When, for example, a Conservative councilor in Yeovil switches to the Reform Party out of anger at Rishi Sunak's failure to pursue a more radical green approach, it is hard not to conclude that these parties have become great leaps in which any annoyance could be thrown away.

What can conservatives do to recover? Incredibly, the most widely discussed option is to change leaders once again. Damn, guys, really? How many more times must the bandaged fingers of burned fools return to the fire?

Those favoring change are looking to New Zealand, where Jacinda Ardern took over as Labor leader seven weeks before the 2017 election and led the party to an improbable victory. But there is a crucial difference. His party was in opposition. A more relevant example is that of Australian Kevin Rudd, who also took over as leader of an opposition party a few months before polling day to achieve an unexpected victory in 2007; but who, when he tried the same thing in power in 2013, lost heavily.

Reform would undoubtedly strengthen its position if it made Nigel Farage its leader. So would the Liberal Democrats if they replaced the forgettable Ed Davey with, say, Daisy Cooper. But these parties are not in power. Abandoning a sitting Prime Minister once again would be a final and decisive middle finger to the electorate.

And why? Even if there were an alternative candidate with higher ratings in the polls, which there is not, what would be the offer to the country? What new policies would transform the conservative position?

It is very good to say, as the Reform Party does, that we must lower taxes, less unrest, fewer immigrants. But can you imagine a Conservative MP disagreeing with these things? The difference between the two parties is not so much a question of ideology. Rather, it is the difference between a pressure group that can say whatever it wants and a ruling party that has to deal with an unresponsive civil service, a hostile judiciary and, above all, an electorate that, since the confinement, has continued to require higher spending. .

In a parallel universe, in which the pandemic did not occur, conservatives might have had time to reform state structures, assert parliamentary sovereignty and reduce spending. In this parallel universe there would have been no party door and Boris would, I suppose, now be leading in the polls.

But in our own universe, the best option for conservatives is to strengthen their support by cutting taxes (including abolishing the inheritance tax), rejecting the carbon border adjustment mechanism, carrying out the Rwanda, by finalizing a free trade agreement with India, by tightening the rules. on disability compensation claims and use our post-EU freedoms to remove unnecessary regulations, lift tariffs and reduce energy bills.

Will these things be enough to win? That's far from being the case. But one of the last cards conservatives must play is that they represent consistency and experience in an uncertain world. Another leadership race at this point would be throwing this card away for no reason.