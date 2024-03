Donald Trump faces backlash after sharing video featuring Joe Biden tied up

Former President Donald Trump is facing intense criticism for what Democrats say is a new low this weekend after he shared a video on his social media site showing an image of President Joe Biden tied up.

In a 20-second video posted to the presumptive Republican nominee's Truth Social page, a van can be seen flying pro-Trump flags with a large sticker on the back showing Biden bound by his legs and hands, lying horizontally.

Trump said the clip was filmed on Long Island Thursday while he attended the wake for Officer Jonathan Diller, a New York City police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden (right) during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON /AFP via Getty Images)

Promotion of the video sparked a fresh round of condemnation from Trump critics, who highlighted how the Republican nominee had repeatedly used grisly imagery in the past and said it crossed a line serious in American politics.

“A realistic image of President Biden tied up helplessly in the back of a van with Trump's jubilant mug in front of the stage. He is threatening the president's life,” said Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of law at Harvard, in a March 29 article on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It's a crime. If anyone else did it, the feds would arrest them. Now what?”

Asked about sharing the clip, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung pointed to several comments from Democrats in years past that he alluded to as going too far.

Among the examples Cheung highlighted was a comment Biden made in 2018 referencing Trump's infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, which surfaced during the 2016 campaign.

“If we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and beat him,” Biden said at the time.

“Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him,” Cheung said.

The Biden campaign immediately responded to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump posts video online showing Biden tied up

