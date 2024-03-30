Three factors explain Narendra Modi's popularity among educated voters, says an article in The Economist

Class politics, economics and elite admiration for strongman power are the three factors that explain Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among educated voters, according to an article published in The Economist said.

According to the article, Prime Minister Modi is bucking the trend among populist leaders around the world when it comes to approval ratings among educated voters.

After the previous general election, in 2019, Lokniti, a pollster, found that around 42% of college-educated Indians supported the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, compared to around 35% of those with only primary education. Polls taken after the 2023 national elections confirm this trend. In Karnataka, for example, 45% of college-educated respondents support the BJP, the article said.

Unlike many of his counterparts abroad, Mr. Modi has also been able to increase his support among the educated. Three factors, class politics, economics and elite admiration for strongman rule, help explain why, the article adds.

He then explains that Prime Minister Modi has marketed the BJP as a pan-Hindu party independent of any caste.

The second factor is economic. Annual growth was 8.4% in the last quarter of 2023. Goldman Sachs called this phenomenon the rise of rich India. It calculates that the number of Indians with an annual income of $10,000 or more increased from 20 million in 2011 to 60 million in 2023, and will reach 100 million by 2027, according to The Economist article.

It is no surprise that Mr. Modi has retained the support of those who have become richer. But Mr Modi's tenure has also increased India's economic and geopolitical position in the world. Partly because of India's economic clout and its importance as a counterweight to China, Mr. Modi has been welcomed with open arms by leaders around the world. Some think a dose of strongman rule is exactly what India needs, he adds.

Explaining that this is the third reason for the prime minister's popularity, the article says that India's educated elite see Modi's foreign policy as nationalistic but pragmatic.

Mr Modi has negotiated four new trade deals since 2021, most recently with a group of four non-EU countries on March 10. In February, at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, India's version of the Munich Security Conference, its ministers lamented the outdated structure of the UN, while positioning India as the leader of the Global South.

The article ended with a comparison between Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Most elites have lost confidence in the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, considered dynastic and out of touch with reality. Stronger opposition is probably the only thing that will cause India's elites to abandon Mr. Modi. But for now, that is nowhere in sight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term as BJP leader and has set a target of 400 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP. India will vote for a new Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.