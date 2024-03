Biden assures Shehbaz Sharif of continued support after 'misunderstanding' over election result

Islamabad: Marking the first official communication with a Pakistani prime minister during his term, US President Joe Biden penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing his continued support and emphasizing that ties between the two nations are essential for peace and bilateral and regional security. .

After taking office in January 2021, President Biden neither called former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his election victory nor spoke to Sharif when he took over from Khan in April 2022, the Express said on Friday Tribune.

Sharif was sworn in as the country's prime minister for the second time earlier this month after a controversial election that his rival and former prime minister Imran Khan called rigged.

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had also openly accused the United States of orchestrating his downfall after he was removed by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Although more than 90 PTI-backed independent candidates won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the People's Party Pakistan (PPP) led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached a post-election agreement and formed a coalition government in the country.

PML-N supremo Shehbaz Sharif's younger brother became prime minister while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari became president, both for a second term, in a quid pro quo deal.

According to the contents of Biden's letter, shared by the US Embassy here, the enduring partnership between our nations remains essential to ensuring the security of our people and those around the world and the United States will continue to stand alongside Pakistan to tackle its most pressing problems. global and regional challenges of our time.

Biden said this support includes promoting our shared vision of a future characterized by better health, better security, economic growth and access to education for all. He added that through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, the two countries will continue to build climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and advance Pakistan's recovery from devastating floods of 2022.

He wrote that the United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations and a close bond between our people, the letter concludes.

The two sides are trying to repair ties as Pakistan said on March 21 that concerns expressed by a senior US official over last month's general elections and their results were due to a misunderstanding of its internal situation and its electoral laws.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who spoke of “misunderstanding of Pakistan's internal situation” while responding to questions about US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu's remarks during a hearing in Congress, said that failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the February 8 elections will set back relations between America and Pakistan.

Prior to this, on March 15, US Ambassador Donald Blome had said that Pakistan was considered an important partner and expressed hope to work with the newly elected government to continue strengthening bilateral relations.

Earlier, barely two days after the February 8 elections, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna had been at the forefront of US lawmakers in alleging that the Pakistani military had rigged the general elections just held for support his candidate and deny the victory obtained by the imprisoned former Prime Minister. Minister Imran Khan.

On February 15, Khan requested U.S. help by sending a special message to Washington, calling on it to play a role and voice concerns over rigged general elections in his country.

It was around the same time that the White House expressed concern about reports of voter intimidation and suppression during Pakistan's recent general elections and that it was closely monitoring the situation in this country, while a US lawmaker urged the State Department to delay recognizing the winner.

We're concerned, and we share our concerns about some of the reports we've heard coming out of Pakistan about intimidation, voter suppression, those types of things. So we're following that very, very closely, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council.

(Published on March 29, 2024, 4:50 p.m. IST)

