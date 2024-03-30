Local elections, an essential step in Trkiyes’ journey towards democracy

Fair, transparent and regular elections are the most fundamental elements of modern democracies. In democratic systems, it is fundamental that the authority and power of those in power come from the electorate or the governed. These powers are renewed by regular elections. Through elections, the governed vote on the policies and performance of governors, evaluating them positively or negatively.

Since its transition to a multi-party system in 1946, Trkiye has been a leader in holding regular, fair and transparent elections. Thanks to institutions such as the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), elections in Trkiye take place under the supervision of independent judges. Trkiye therefore has a sophisticated political culture that guarantees the security of elections and the confidence of citizens at the ballot box.

Election turnout rates in Trkiye demonstrate confidence in elections and the ballot box. Regarding voter turnout, Trkiye became the third country with the highest voter turnout among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in the presidential and parliamentary elections held on May 14, 2023. According to the According to YSK data, the national turnout rate was 88.92 percent in the May 14 elections and 85.72 percent in the May 28 presidential runoff elections. According to data from the OECD and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Trkiye outperformed many Western OECD countries. members, such as the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, regarding the turnout rate in the national elections on May 14. Another striking aspect of this data is that election turnout in Trkiye is even higher than in countries like Sweden and Denmark. , New Zealand, Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway, where voter turnout is around 80 percent.

Trkiye will vote again on Sunday March 31 for the local elections. Trkiye's commitment to democratic values ​​and innovative vision regarding local administrations, highlighted by the local elections on March 31, are of the utmost importance at the national and international levels. At the same time, the campaigns carried out in safe and fair conditions during this electoral process demonstrate that Trkiye is one of the leading countries in the region in terms of democratic maturity and the importance given to local administrations.

We place great value on local administrations, which are important interlocutors in meeting the needs and expectations of citizens and who have a vision and perspective adapted to their times. This process inevitably plays an influential role in strengthening democratic public participation and communication with local governments.

What distinguishes our innovative municipal understanding, which we have had for years, is its objective of improving the quality of life of the public, transparency, responsibility in all circumstances and, above all, the construction of administrations and technological projects and citizen-centered sustainable development. . Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who assumed the responsibility of governing Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in the 1994 local elections, which were the first step and a concrete example of this vision, Trkiye has taken significant steps to improve the quality of life of the population in the area of ​​municipal governance. It is the fundamental political vision of our municipalities to maintain the service policy and vision that our president defined 30 years ago. For this reason, maintaining a similar vision and understanding of service in the upcoming local elections will further strengthen our democratic values ​​and social integrity on the national and international stage.

We view the local elections on March 31, 2024 as an essential step in Trkiye's journey towards democracy. This election is also a further step in strengthening Trkiye's vision for regional leadership, and we consider it a momentous occasion that will increase the democratic maturity and social participation of our country from a universal perspective. Furthermore, like all previous elections, these will allow the Turkish people to participate more actively in democratic processes, thus strengthening our democracy.

Another crucial aspect of the March 31 elections is that there will be no other elections for four years after these elections. During these four years, Trkiye will continue without losing momentum the development initiatives launched under the leadership of our President Erdogan. The services provided in recent years in all areas, from communication to diplomacy, from economic development to infrastructure investments, will be maintained. Furthermore, the goal of entering the century of Trkiye with a new civil constitution will be the most crucial cause and agenda item for the next four years.

Within the framework of this vision and with the aspiration to become a regional and global player, Trkiye will strive to build the Trkiye Century by raising its democratic standards and increasing its income and welfare levels. Our priorities during this period will continue to advance our mutual interests and increase new and strategic cooperation with our Western allies. Our most fundamental expectation, a prerequisite for an alliance relationship, is that Trkiye's political sensitivities, particularly the fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, FETO and DAESH, are respected.

With the March 31 elections, Trkiye will not only add another successful election to its democratic culture, but also prepare its provinces, especially Istanbul and Ankara, for the century of Trkiye. Our most crucial vision after the elections will be national development, the restoration and reconstruction of cities affected by the February 6 earthquake and the transformation of cities at high seismic risk, such as Istanbul, into resilient cities.

Trkiye will conduct its elections according to democratic procedures as it has done so far, respect the results of the ruling and opposition parties and, most importantly, as a stabilizing power in the international arena, continue to establish the century of Trkiye. It is therefore plausible that the local elections on March 31 will have an impact on the coming decades of Trkiye in terms of internal and external dynamics.

Professor Fahrettin Altun is the Director of Communications of Türkiye.