Donald Trump threatened with a new legal headache





Former President Donald Trump could soon face a new legal headache as a new lawsuit is expected to emerge following a major incident during his final year in office.

Trump is currently facing a series of legal problems, including four criminal cases, the first of which, the Manhattan hush money case, is scheduled to go to trial on April 15. He is also in the process of launching appeals against various civil decisions. , including those in which he was found responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and for a business fraud scheme in which he inflated the value of his assets.

Trump has claimed his innocence in all of these cases and accused them of trying to damage his 2024 presidential campaign, although legal experts largely agree that much of the evidence against him is legitimate and damning .

In a report released Friday, Law & Crime revealed that a new amended complaint is expected to be filed against the former president by April 12. This development stems from the 2020 trial, Buchanan v. Trump, in which Trump was prosecuted in his official trial. as president by protesters who claimed they were unconstitutionally evicted by police in a June 2020 incident.

Former President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside St John's Episcopal Church across from Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. A new amended complaint from protesters injured in Lafayette… L Former President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside St John's Episcopal Church across from Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. A new amended complaint from protesters injured in the Lafayette incident Square is expected to be filed in the coming weeks. More from Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Amid massive protests that took place nationwide in the summer of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., were forcibly removed from the area by the police using tear gas and batons. This was done at the direction of then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr to allow Trump to walk from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity of himself holding a Bible.

The federal government ultimately settled the case, but damages claims against Trump and other Buchanan officials were later dismissed, due to protections afforded federal officials from civil suits. However, the team behind the suit was allowed by a judge to file an amended criminal complaint in light of a January 2021 Interior Department inspector general report that found that Lafayette Square had not been properly cleared and that the police had not followed acceptable practices. . Another report from that office, released the following June, concluded that the U.S. Park Police had planned to evacuate protesters before Trump's appearance, but it did not contain details about other agencies involved.

According to Law & Crime, Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing Buchanan's plaintiffs, intends to file a new complaint soon. Negotiations will also determine whether or not Trump will be kept on the case, with Law & Crime writing that it would be “difficult to imagine he could part ways.”

“We plan to file our complaints against Mr. Trump by April 12, as the Court ordered in granting our motion for partial modification,” Lee Crain, a partner at Gibson Dunn, told the outlet in a communicated. “Our clients look forward to seeing Mr. Trump in court and holding him accountable for his and others’ attacks on the rights of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's team via email for comment.

Speaking to Newsweek about the matter Saturday morning, Dave Aronberg, Florida's Palm Beach County district attorney and legal expert, said the path forward for the defendants is unclear at this point.

“This has been a long and winding road for the plaintiffs, and it remains unclear whether the plaintiffs will be able to sue Trump individually or whether he will ever have to request a deposition in this case,” he said.

