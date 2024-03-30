Summary: As tensions rise with China's threats to reunify Taiwan by force, the island's defense strategy is under scrutiny. Xi Jinping's statement in December 2023 hinted at possible invasion plans, raising concerns about Taiwan's preparedness. Taiwan's military purchases and strategy, focused on conventional warfare, may not be enough against Chinese power. Experts suggest that Taiwan should adopt insurgent tactics, including strengthening coastal defenses, developing hypersonic weapons, deploying massive numbers of drones, creating electromagnetic spectrum jammers, and widely distributing small arms within the country. population. While U.S. special forces would train Taiwanese civilians in guerrilla warfare, the strategy emphasizes disorganizing Chinese forces through asymmetric warfare, similar to the Vietcong's approach against the United States. Taiwan's survival may depend on transitioning from a traditional military model to a resilient insurgent force capable of prolonged resistance.

The Taiwan guerrilla war: rethinking defense against Chinese power

Achieving complete reunification with the homeland is an inevitable path of development, it is just and corresponds to the wishes of the people. The homeland must and will be reunified.

These disturbing words were spoken by Xi Jinping, China's autocratic president for life, in December 2023. While some doubt whether Xi is serious or has a timetable in mind, others, like former Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder Erik Prince , believe that Xi will order an invasion of Taiwan in the spring or fall of this year.

If that happens, Taiwan would face the ultimate put-up-or-shut-up moment. Despite a privileged military relationship with the United States return Until the late 1970s, the question of whether Taiwan was prepared to resist a Chinese invasion was highly controversial.

A year ago, when former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien visited Taiwan to receive a government award for his tireless support of the Taiwan cause, O'Brien collided of the country's population when he suggested that every Taiwanese citizen be given a gun. He said an island nation of 23 million people receiving one AK-47 per citizen would be more than enough to deter a Chinese invasion.

Sadly, Taiwan has panicked at this suggestion even as the Taipei government continues to warn of the threats that Chinese revanchism poses to the island's sovereignty.

Additionally, many of the systems Taiwan has purchased for its military are bad platforms, destined to fight the wrong kind of war. The platforms they have are best used in conventional warfare. And if Taiwan intends to wage a conventional war against China anytime soon, it will need military intervention from U.S. forces. It is unlikely that direct US military intervention will ever take place, given current political constraints in the United States.

If Taiwan hopes to have any chance, it must abandon its obsession with building a miniature version of the U.S. military, the world's largest conventional force, and be prepared to lead the mother of all insurrections against a Chinese army that will undoubtedly conquer Taiwan.

Coastal defense batteries and anti-aircraft defenses

In 2022, Taiwan was supposed to receive a series of Paladin self-propelled howitzers from the United States which could have helped in the coastal defense of their island against any Chinese invasion. Same with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine diverted this shipment of heavy weapons from Taiwan and placed it in the hands of Ukraine, where these systems were quickly destroyed by the Russians. After two years of waiting, the Pentagon says these guns will probably be available in 2027.

But Taiwan has its own industrial infrastructure. She could easily build the type of weapons systems her country would need to better withstand a Chinese amphibious attack on the island.

Additionally, a distributed, networked, nationwide air defense system would be valuable. In 2023, Taiwan had plans to purchase the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System 2 (NASAMS 2) from the United States. Of course, it is likely that their order was much more limited than what their island needed. Still, it's a step in the right direction.

Hypersonic weapons

With China leading the United States in hypersonic missile technology, Taiwan will need rapidly develop its own hypersonic weapons capability. These weapons are very difficult to bring down and can be armed with a range of devastating explosives. Such weapons could be fired at approaching warships or could be deployed further away, on the Chinese mainland. In the event of a Chinese invasion, the Taiwanese military will want the ability to threaten the Chinese mainland with devastation, even as China threatens the Taiwanese nation with destruction.

A massive number of drones

While Ukraine is losing its war against Russia, Ukrainian forces have caused significant damage to Russian forces with their vast arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles. These systems are cheap, easy to produce, simple to operate and can be replaced without reason. But it’s not just drones that Taiwan should mass produce. Unmanned underwater vehicles are also expected to be built in large numbers.

China will deploy a large naval force to invade Taiwan. Hundreds, even thousands UUV kamikaze could be devastating for the incoming fleet, which would have to operate in isolated areas of the Taiwan Strait during an invasion.

Electromagnetic spectrum jammers covering the entire island

China's military is increasingly reliant on systems that rely on the electromagnetic spectrum to function. Any invasion of Taiwan will see China deploy such systems. For Taiwan to be able to defend itself more adequately, it will be necessary need degrade the EM spectrum and deny access to Chinese forces. Eventually, China plans to do the same to Taiwanese forces, meaning the entire area around Taiwan will likely become an electronic dead zone.

Once Chinese forces successfully breach the defenses deployed by Taiwanese conventional forces, EM spectrum degradation will be critical for Taiwanese irregular fighters.

All that will matter is which side has the best small arms tactics.

Small armsMany, many, many of these are essential

News that the United States was permanently parked The elite units belonging to its special forces on the island democracy seemed to escape the attention of mainstream Western media. It remains to be seen whether this was intentional or out of ignorance. Taiwan has I had a bad reputation People are generally bored with their national defense, but many Taiwanese civilians recognize the threat and want to act accordingly. These elements of Taiwanese society should be encouraged and empowered.

In fact, many have already done so volunteer for Taiwan's growing civil defense system. These irregular forces will need guidance and training in guerrilla tactics. The presence of U.S. Special Forces Green Berets, to be precise, likely means that the Americans are training cadres of Taiwanese civilians in irregular warfare for when Chinese forces overrun the island's defenses. Caches of small arms (pistols, machine guns and rifles) as well as other portable weapons must be strategically placed. prepositioned at key points on the island so that the resistance can operate effectively against the Chinese occupiers.

Taiwanese irregulars will have to blend in with the civilian population and engage in wanton and blatant acts of terrorism directed against the invaders, targeting key infrastructure and other soft targets to make the invaders' lives as miserable as possible.

Essentially, the Taiwanese resistance will have to take inspiration from the Vietcong rather than the South Vietnamese army.

Conclusion

In short, Taiwan needs to think less like the elephant and more like the mosquito. The mosquito is considered one of the deadliest insects on Earth. Spreading plague and misery wherever they go, the Taiwanese insurgents trained by the United States will have to engage in decisive strikes that will drive the Chinese occupiers crazy.

Over time, these strikes force the Chinese occupiers to behave more violently towards the local population, encouraging wider levels of resistance, until the Chinese were simply driven off the island.

If Taiwan continues to purchase existing systems from Western defense contractors, they will have a fabulous tin army that will quickly fall against a larger, better-funded, and more robust Chinese invasion force. Insurrection is their only path forward. Taiwan will need systems to strengthen its next guerrilla war against China.

About the Author

Brandon J. Weicherta national security project of national interestanalyst, is a former congressman and geopolitical analyst who contributes to the Washington Times, the Asia Times and The-Pipeline. He is the author of Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower, Biohacked: Chinas Race to Control Life, and The Shadow War: Irans Quest for Supremacy. His next book, A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine, is due out in October. 22 from Encounter Books. Weichert can be followed via Twitter@WeTheBrandon.