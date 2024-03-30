Donald Trump's video pledging support for Imran Khan is generated by AI





Claim: Video circulating on social media shows former US President Donald Trump pledging to help former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan get out of prison and return to power if he wins the 2024 US presidential election .

Fact: The video in question is a deepfake, artificially generated by an application known as ParrotAI. This application allows users to create videos with likenesses of celebrities speaking scripted lines. It is intended for entertainment but can be misused to spread misinformation.

On March 24, 2024, X/Twitter user Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat (@koolkopper) posted a video showing former US President and 2024 US presidential candidate Donald Trump praising the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and pledging to release him from prison if he did so. elected.

The video in question shows Donald Trump declaring: “Hello, my Pakistani American friends, I promise you that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of prison as quickly as possible. He is my friend. I love it. I will support him to take back the government. And rock. And we will work together to strengthen our bonds. Imran Khan Zindabad. This video was widely shared on WhatsApp and various social media platforms.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check performed a reverse image search on key frames in the video and found several instances where Trump is seen in the same outfit and frame, but speaking on various topics. This suggests the video is a doctored version of an unrelated speech.

Several of these videos featuring Trump are watermarked with the text “made with TryParrotAI.com,” indicating their artificial origin.

This application allows users to create music videos using celebrity characters. Users can enter text and have it spoken by a digital version of the celebrity of their choice. It is designed for entertainment purposes, such as sending personalized messages or jokes, but it can easily be used to spread political misinformation.

Purchasing the premium version of the app could remove this watermark from the reviewed video.

Trump wears the same clothes and speaks against the same American flag background in the same frame on different non-serious topics, making it clear that the videos were all generated with the ParrotAI application.

Virality

Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat's Twitter post has been viewed 3,900 times and the video appears to be widely shared on WhatsApp.

The same video has also been posted on Facebook dozens of times, for example here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Similar deepfake videos were created using the same app and were repeatedly posted on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, misleading tens of thousands of viewers.

Conclusion: A video circulating on social media shows Donald Trump pledging support for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, promising to help him get out of prison and support his return to power if elected in 2024. The video is a deepfake and not a real endorsement.

Background image on cover photo: BBC

To appeal our fact check, please email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sochfactcheck.com/donald-trump-video-pledging-support-for-imran-khan-is-ai-generated/

