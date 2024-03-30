Trump exaggerates by claiming many Americans are 'hostages' in Afghanistan





WASHINGTON When former President Donald Trump claims that President Joe Biden botched the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a general point that even some of his Democratic colleagues will admit, he often laments what his campaign says are hundreds or thousands of American citizens trapped in a country ruled by the Taliban.

For 18 months, we lost no one in Afghanistan. And then we had this horrible, horrible withdrawal in which we lost 13 soldiers, 38 horribly wounded, leaving the Americans behind, Trump said in his remarks after his Super Tuesday victories earlier this month.

The Americans are currently still lagging behind, he continued. Call them hostages, if you want.

In a video released last week by his campaign, Trump reiterated that accusation.

Many Americans still live in Afghanistan, probably as hostages, he said.

But two senior national security officials in the Biden administration told NBC News that the Taliban are holding two Americans the U.S. government would like to see released. Other Americans in Afghanistan are there of their own accord, they said.

All the Americans who wanted to leave left, the first official said. In fact, we didn't leave anyone behind. And we also bring out Afghan allies every month.

State Department officials said they could not provide an exact figure on the number of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and asked for help in leaving the country.

It is impossible to say with certainty how many U.S. citizens are in Afghanistan today, a State Department spokesperson said. In the 30 months since our embassy closed, many American citizens have left, returned and left again.

One of the Americans imprisoned by the Taliban, Ryan Corbett, started a microfinance company in the country during the war, fled with help from the U.S. government in 2021, then returned in 2022. The harsh conditions faced he is facing and the deterioration of his physical condition, have been detailed by former fellow prisoners who have been released. He has not been charged with a crime.

National security officials declined to name the other person whose release they are seeking, but noted that person entered Afghanistan on a tourist visa after the 2021 evacuation.

Both went to Afghanistan AFTER we left, the first official said in a text message.

At least 67,000 Afghans have applied for so-called special immigrant visas created for local nationals who supported the U.S. mission in the country, according to State Department officials. At least 20,000 Afghans have been deemed eligible for these visas and are progressing through the process.

Since their return to power, the Taliban have reportedly killed at least 200 members of the Afghan security forces, who were fighting alongside US forces. The Taliban also banned girls over 11 from going to school, the only government in the world to do so.

The ban is enforced unevenly across Afghanistan, but an unknown number of Afghan women are also believed to want to leave the country.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump, defended the former president's argument.

President Trump is absolutely right to denounce Joe Biden for his betrayal of Americans in Afghanistan, Leavitt said in a statement. Biden's calamitous withdrawal left behind hundreds, if not thousands, of citizens and led to the tragic deaths of 13 US service members at Abbey Gate.

Abbey Gate is the location outside Kabul Airport where 13 US service members were killed in a terrorist attack as the US was evacuating Afghanistan in August 2021.

Today, the Taliban have regained control of the country using billions of dollars in military hardware, and radical terrorists are emboldened throughout the region, Leavitt said.

Jonathan Allen

Olympia Sonnier

Abigail Williams contributed.

