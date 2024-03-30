Prabowo and Jokowi's intimate moments during the Bukber event at the State Palace





JAKARTA, Fraksigerindra.id — Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attended the Ramadan 2024 fast-breaking event hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Thursday (28/3 ) with advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers. Prabowo sat at the same table with Jokowi, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and a number of ministers, namely Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto. Prabowo and Jokowi also had a brief conversation together before the start of the bukber event. In this moment of warmth and friendliness, Prabowo wore a white koko shirt and black cap to match Jokowi and several other ministers. The fast-breaking event with the President of the Republic of Indonesia began with the reading of the Quran, then continued with the tausiyah of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin and a religious lecture by Gus Miftah. For information, the General Election Commission (KPU) has completed the summing up of votes for the 2024 presidential election. As a result, the couple Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka became the winner of the 2024 presidential election. This announcement was made by Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy'ari during a plenary meeting at the KPU Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (20/3/2024) early in the morning. Prabowo-Gibran won with 96,214,691 votes. “The number of valid votes for the number 1 presidential and vice-presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar is 40,971,906 votes. “The number of valid votes for the presidential candidate duo Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka is 96,214,691,” Hasyim said.

