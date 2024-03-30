Politics
Knighthood of Tory donors is a sign Sunak thinks he's on his way out, Labor says | Conservatives
Rishi Sunak's decision to award a knighthood to a businessman and former Egyptian government minister who donated €5 million to the Conservative Party is a sign of a prime minister who simply believes he is on its way out, Labor has said.
Mohamed Mansour, the Conservative Party's senior treasurer for just over a year, was among the surprise recipients of the honors unexpectedly announced Thursday evening, which also included a string of Conservative MPs.
While Mansour's quote indicated the knighthood was for business, charity and political service, Anneliese Dodds, chair of the Labor Party, said it seemed clearly linked to his donation to the Conservatives.
This appears to be either the action of an incredibly arrogant Prime Minister who simply doesn't care what the public thinks, or someone who is actually happy about demobilization and doesn't think he's going to stay in this role as Prime Minister, she told Sky News. Really, I think the public is going to be very dismayed by this news today.
I think there are big questions that Rishi Sunak still needs to answer today. And as I said, this seems to indicate that either he doesn't care what the public thinks, or he simply believes that he is about to quit as Prime Minister, he didn't so no more worrying about that.
Asked whether Labor would definitively rule out giving honors to political donors, Dodds said no, but stressed there would need to be broader merit.
Labor has been clear: we believe there should be honors to recognize people who have made this contribution to our public life, she said.
There should be no automatic repercussions for someone who makes a huge donation to a political party and is then rewarded in this way. There are philanthropists who donate money to a whole host of different causes. But it is unique, because we were talking here, at the time, about the largest donor ever to the Conservatives.
At the time of his donation, Mansours 5 million was the largest amount the party had received. Since then, businessman Frank Hester has donated 10 million and reportedly offered another 5 million.
Labor has already asked the Conservatives to return 5 million euros donated by Mansour, who served as Egypt's transport minister under Hosni Mubarak's military regime in 2005-2009, before the Arab Spring.
The opposition demanded Sunak return his donation last year after it emerged one of Mansour's family businesses was still operating in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Mantrac company announced in May 2023 that it was ending its operations in Russia, more than a year after Moscow's war sparked international condemnation and calls from Sunak and Boris Johnson for the companies to withdraw.
Mansour was joined in receiving the knighthood by Demis Hassabis, the founder of artificial intelligence company DeepMind, and filmmaking couple Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, who will receive knighthoods and damehoods, respectively. American businessman Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive of Netflix, was named an honorary knight.
Backbencher Philip Davies and Mark Spencer, former chief whip under Johnson, were also knighted, while Tracey Crouch, a former minister, was made a dame alongside Treasury committee chair Harriett Baldwin.
The decision to award a series of honors before the Easter break could reignite speculation that Sunak is considering whether to call a summer election.
A Downing Street source explained the timing by saying the government had had to publish a new list of MPs to the Privy Council, and that this was seen as an opportunity to recognize people from the world of entertainment and AI, as well as politicians and the like Mansour, who was honored for his charitable works.
