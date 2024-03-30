Imran appoints focal persons for prison meetings after SOP agreement





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has named Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi as coordinate persons to conduct meetings with him in jail.

The move follows the establishment of standard operating procedures (SOPs) between Imran Khan and the Superintendent of Adiala Prison, under which both parties mutually agreed and signed.

According to the SOPs, three focal persons have been designated by Imran Khan to facilitate meetings in the jail. Advocates Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Advocate Umair Niazi will oversee the organization of these meetings in accordance with agreed protocols.

As part of the SOPs, each focal person will nominate two people to meet Imran Khan in jail. These meetings are expected to take place twice a week, with Tuesday reserved for meetings with Imran Khan's family members and Thursday for interactions with lawyers and other political figures. However, any meeting requested pursuant to court orders will be subject to the consent of Imran Khan.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the ban on meeting Imran Khan and other prisoners in Adiala Prison has been lifted. Adiala Prison Superintendent Asad Javed Waraich affirmed the lifting of the ban, saying that now all prisoners, including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Parvez Elahi, can assemble according to the prescribed procedure.

This development marks a significant change, allowing for better communication and interaction between Imran Khan and other detainees, in accordance with established protocols and legal requirements.

