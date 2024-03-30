China emphasizes support for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, IMF efforts, as PM Gunawardena concludes visit





China is the largest bilateral creditor of Sri Lanka, which declared bankruptcy in 2022 and suspended repayment of some $83 billion in local and foreign loans after depleting its foreign exchange reserves. Debt restructuring was high on the agenda of Gunawardena's visit to China, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing before heading south to the province from Hainan, to address the Boao Forum. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Office of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Colombo is struggling to maintain the $2.9 billion IMF bailout package, granted on the condition of debt restructuring with foreign debtors and steps taken to develop the country's economy. In October, Sri Lanka announced it had reached an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China to cover approximately $4.2 billion in outstanding debt. However, there was no news of negotiations with other major Chinese debtors, including the China Development Bank and some Chinese state-owned enterprises. At the end of 2022, the stock of Chinese debt in Sri Lanka reached nearly $7.3 billion, or 19.6% of the island country's public external debt. This figure includes the debts of government-backed banks and state-owned enterprises, according to a paper by Chulanee Attanayake of the National University of Singapore, published in the Journal of Contemporary East Asia Studies last May. Friday's joint statement also said China will continue to support the Colombo port city and the Hambantota development project, and consider making them flagship projects of the China-Sri Lanka joint construction of the Belt and Road. [Initiative]. Hambantota and debts owed to China came under international scrutiny after Colombo handed over the strategically important port to a company run by China Merchants Port Holdings Co in exchange for $1.1 billion on a lease of 99 years old in 2017. This decision also angered its regional rival. India, as a port located at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, is a key potential maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. China has rejected accusations from Western media and officials that its infrastructure investment plans in Sri Lanka are debt traps. Are China-backed megaprojects putting Sri Lanka in a Chinese debt trap? The joint statement also said China would encourage more companies to invest in Sri Lanka, while Sri Lanka said it planned to announce more preferential treatment for Chinese companies looking to invest in the port city of Colombo and in Hambantota. President Xi highlighted China's support for both projects during his meeting with Gunawardena on Wednesday. China will also increase its imports from Sri Lanka, especially tea, the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amp.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3257328/china-underlines-support-sri-lankas-debt-restructuring-imf-push-prime-minister-gunawardena-wraps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos