Turkey seeks regional help in fight against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to end the threat posed by the Kurdish rebel group PKK, which has fought Turkey for decades. As Turkey prepares to launch a major military operation against the organization in Iraq, it is looking to other governments in the region for support.

Turkish forces have been carrying out military operations in northern Iraq for two years against bases of the PKK, which has been fighting for decades for the rights of the Kurdish minority in Turkey.

But Erdogan is now committed to permanently ending the threat posed by the PKK and its affiliates in neighboring Syria.

“We have preparations that will give new nightmares to those who think they will bring Turkey to its knees in the face of 'terrorism' along our southern borders,” the Turkish president yelled earlier this month.

According to Mesut Casinpresidential adviser and professor of international politics at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, the military operation is expected to target PKK targets along the more than 300 km border that Turkey shares with Iraq.

“By securing the Iraqi border, Turkey should create a new 40 km security corridor, similar to that in Syria,” he said.

But Casin also stressed that, to put an end to the PKK threat, Ankara is considering beyond military means a new model of military and diplomatic cooperation with the leaders of Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Regional cooperation

Ankara received a boost in its war against the PKK this month when Baghdad banned the Kurdish group.

Erdogan is also developing close ties with the leaders of the semi-autonomous regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan in Erbil.

Such cooperation is seen as vital to Ankara's goal of eradicating the PKK threat.

“Turkey will focus on the capacity of the Iraqi security forces, in collaboration with the Kurdish regional government. Peshmerga [Iraqi Kurdish soldiers]”, has explained Murat Aslananalyst at the Turkish think tank Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research.

“Turkey wants a complete encirclement of all PKK members in Iraq, then destroy and neutralize them,” Aslan said.

New leverage

In April, Erdogan is expected to visit Erbil and Baghdad, where the PKK is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Intensifying bilateral trade and increasing international transit trade through Iraq to Turkey are seen as giving Erdogan new leverage with Baghdad.

'Carrot is the new so-called'Development route“, which will connect the port of Basra to the Turkish border, to Habur or to a new border post,” said Aydin Selcena former high-ranking Turkish diplomat who served in Iraq.

“Maybe there will be a railway, then a parallel highway, which will bring billions of US dollars into Baghdad's coffers,” continued Selcen, now a regional analyst for the Turkish news portal Medyascope.

“For this project to be realistic, there must be stability and security in Iraq. So, in a certain way, Ankara wants to repackage the fight against the PKK in this project.”

Iranian question

However, analysts predict that cooperation from Iran will also be necessary, given that the PKK's headquarters is located in the mountainous regions. A chandelier region.

“Why is Iran important? Because the Qandil Mountains are not only in Iraq. They are divided between Iran and Iraq,” analyst Aslan explained.

“Every time an operation is planned and implemented in the region, [the PKK] go to Iran, enjoy a safe haven and come back,” he said.

“So this campaign should be complemented by Iranian efforts, but that's not guaranteed. We'll see what happens.”

As rivalry between Turkey and Iran deepens in the region, Tehran may be reluctant to meet Ankara's demands. This could worsen current bilateral tensions, giving the PKK the opportunity to escape Turkey's increasingly strong grip.