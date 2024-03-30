Trump shares image of Biden tied to back of van





Donald Trump shared a video Friday featuring an image of President Joe Biden tied up, escalating the violent rhetoric and imagery that has become a pervasive feature of his 2024 re-election bid.

The 20-second video, which Trump posted to Truth Social, shows two pickup trucks adorned with pro-Trump and pro-police iconography speeding down a highway. One features a large sticker of Biden with his hands and feet bound in a manner suggesting kidnapping.

Trump captioned the post LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, likely a reference to the memorial services for an NYPD officer who was killed last week during a traffic stop. Trump attended a vigil Thursday for the officer, during which he called police the greatest people we have and vowed to restore law and order.

Photos of trucks bearing this image of Biden recently appeared on social media sites, the New York Times reported.

This image of Donald Trump is the kind of crap you post when you call for bloodshed or tell the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by, the Biden campaign's communications director said Friday , Michael Tyler, referencing comments made by Trump during a 2020 presidential debate. Trump regularly incites political violence, and it's time people take him seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6th.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung downplayed the message, saying in a statement Friday evening that Biden's image was in the back of a van traveling on the highway, while Democrats and the crazies didn't just call for despicable violence against President Trump. and his family, they are actually using the justice system as a weapon against him.

Trump has a sordid history of sharing violent videos and images attacking political opponents, including posting doctored videos of him hitting Biden and Hillary Clinton with golf balls. In March, he published a post featuring an image of himself holding a baseball bat next to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is suing Trump over his hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.

From the start, Trump's re-election bid was marked by violent rhetoric: At his first rally in Waco, Texas, a city with significant symbolic meaning for the far right, Trump promised retaliation to his supporters and described the election as a final battle.

