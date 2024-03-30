Politics
Strengthening National Economy, Prabowo Continues National Palm Oil Action Plan in Jokowi Era
Saturday March 30, 2024 – 7:57 p.m. WIB
Palm oil. Drawing. Photo Ricardo/JPNN.com
jpnn.comJAKARTA – The government of Joko Widodo alias Jokowi approved the continuation of the National Action Plan for Sustainable Palm Oil Plantations (RAN-KSB) which will be continued by the new government under the leadership of Prabowo Subianto in 2024-2029 .
It is known that Indonesia is the largest palm oil producing country in the world, with a total production of more than 56 million tons and exports reaching 26.33 million tons.
This will become a strategic product for the government in improving the national economy.
Interestingly, Indonesia recorded export value of palm oil and its derivatives in 2023 reaching $28.45 billion, accounting for 11.6% of total non-oil and gas exports and absorbing more than 16 million workers.
Responding to the joint decision, Research Director of the Economic Reform Center (Core) Piter Abdullah said that Prabowo Subianto's decision to maintain the RAN-KSB was the right step after the government stipulated the presidential instruction ( Inpres) number 6 of 2019 concerning the RAN-KSB. CSK for 2019-2024.
The Presidential Instruction mandates 14 ministries/institutions, 26 provincial governments producing palm oil centers and 217 district governments producing palm oil centers to implement the RAN-KSB program as a road to improve the sustainable governance of palm oil as a whole.
“RAN KSB is a government initiative to improve the governance of palm oil industry development,” said Piter Abdullah, Saturday (03/30/2024).
According to Piter, Indonesia is currently the country with the largest palm oil producer in the world and this deserves special attention from the next government to improve the national economy, including implementing the Instruction presidential which includes 5 components, 28 programs, 92 activities and 118 outings.
Jokowi's government approved the continuation of the National Action Plan for Sustainable Oil Palm Plantations (RAN-KSB) pursued by Prabowo.
Please read other interesting content from JPNN.com at Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpnn.com/news/kuatkan-ekonomi-nasional-prabowo-lanjutkan-rencana-aksi-nasional-kelapa-sawit-di-era-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strengthening National Economy, Prabowo Continues National Palm Oil Action Plan in Jokowi Era
- Complicity: Leaders, activists criticize US for sending more weapons to Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Virginia Aquarium's newly renovated South Building offers an immersive experience
- Men's tennis wins three matches to end the spring break
- Beyonc Serves Up High-Fashion Cowgirl in Country-Inspired Shoot
- 3 tech stocks you must buy before the next market rally 3 tech stocks you must buy before the next market rally
- Trump shares image of Biden tied to back of van
- Turkey seeks regional help in fight against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
- Sheriff's Office Has Tips for Keeping Deltopia Weekend Safe in IV | Local News
- Indonesian stock market shows poor performance for short week
- Google finally explains why it will support Pixel 8 for 7 years and how it works
- Tremors from the earthquake were felt in parts of Mahoning and Columbiana counties, Ohio