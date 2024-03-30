Strengthening National Economy, Prabowo Continues National Palm Oil Action Plan in Jokowi Era

Palm oil. Drawing. Photo Ricardo/JPNN.com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – The government of Joko Widodo alias Jokowi approved the continuation of the National Action Plan for Sustainable Palm Oil Plantations (RAN-KSB) which will be continued by the new government under the leadership of Prabowo Subianto in 2024-2029 .

It is known that Indonesia is the largest palm oil producing country in the world, with a total production of more than 56 million tons and exports reaching 26.33 million tons.

This will become a strategic product for the government in improving the national economy.

Interestingly, Indonesia recorded export value of palm oil and its derivatives in 2023 reaching $28.45 billion, accounting for 11.6% of total non-oil and gas exports and absorbing more than 16 million workers.

Responding to the joint decision, Research Director of the Economic Reform Center (Core) Piter Abdullah said that Prabowo Subianto's decision to maintain the RAN-KSB was the right step after the government stipulated the presidential instruction ( Inpres) number 6 of 2019 concerning the RAN-KSB. CSK for 2019-2024.

The Presidential Instruction mandates 14 ministries/institutions, 26 provincial governments producing palm oil centers and 217 district governments producing palm oil centers to implement the RAN-KSB program as a road to improve the sustainable governance of palm oil as a whole.

“RAN KSB is a government initiative to improve the governance of palm oil industry development,” said Piter Abdullah, Saturday (03/30/2024).

According to Piter, Indonesia is currently the country with the largest palm oil producer in the world and this deserves special attention from the next government to improve the national economy, including implementing the Instruction presidential which includes 5 components, 28 programs, 92 activities and 118 outings.