PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss AI and India's key role in technology | Latest news India

In a one-on-one meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on February 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said health, agriculture and education were the priority areas of governance digital and that he was working to ensure that digital division did not plague India. Digital governance, artificial intelligence and deepfakes dominated the first half of the 45-minute video of the interaction that was posted on Modi's personal YouTube channel a month later on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi. (ANI)

The video was not posted on any government sites, including those of the Prime Minister's Office or the Press Information Bureau. The interaction took place at the Prime Minister's official residence at 7 Race Course Road in New Delhi on February 29, but neither the video's description nor its contents specify the date or location of the interaction.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

When I heard about the digital divide in the world, I said that I would not let such a thing happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement for this, Modi said.

According to ICRIER's State of India Digital Economy 2024 report, even though India as a nation is highly digitalized, the average Indian is not. Nearly 48% of Indians do not have access to the Internet and the quality of fixed Internet services is not up to par with other G20 countries. According to the IAMAI Internet India 2023 report, with 759 million Indians, 52% have access to the Internet.

The ICRIER report notes that India's gender gap in internet connectivity is 10%, higher than the global average of 9%, and the rural-urban divide is 58%, higher to the global average of 49%. Although the digital gender divide is large, it is shrinking, the report says.

Even when I went to the G20 summit in Indonesia [in 2022], all the nations of the world were curious to know how India brought about the digital revolution. I explained to them that I had democratized this technology so that no one could have a monopoly on it. It will be of the people, by the people and whatever emerging talents from the public will add value to it will continue to happen so that the common man can also trust technology, Modi told Gates .

In February, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Technology asked the government to promote local Indian players in the fintech sector following a submission from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY) according to which Walmart-owned PhonePe and Google Pay account for $83.3 million. % of the UPI market in the country, HT reported on February 10.

To demonstrate how he uses AI, Modi showed Gates a feature of the Narendra Modi app, commonly known as the NaMo app, which was created and run by the BJP.

I use my NaMo app and I use AI a lot, and I find it very useful across the country, Modi said. He asked Gates to take a selfie on the app's Photo Booth feature. The app immediately showed Gates every photo including the two of them over the past 20 years, leading Gates to exclaim: Whoa!

Even if in a public office, even if only 1/10th of you was visible, then it will fetch all the photos where that 1/10th of you is visible and where I am visible, it will fetch that photo, Modi said.

Before, when I traveled the country, people asked me for my photo. Now I tell them to go to my AI on my NaMo app, to the Photo Booth, take a selfie, and you'll have all your photos with me even if you're in the photo corner.

The NaMo Application Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Resident Grievance Officer is Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of the BJP's IT cell. The app is part of the website narendramodi.in which is also run by the BJP.

Watermarking for AI-generated content is an important first step: Modi

Modi said powerful tools such as AI tools must be used responsibly and cannot replace real human expertise. If we use AI as magic[al] tool, a great injustice could be committed. Or if I use AI out of laziness, [for instance] if I have to write a letter to someone and I don't write it [myself] and instead ask ChatGPT to write the letter for me, this is not the right way [of using AI]. I should be competing with ChatGPT. I would have to fight with this. …I should try to surpass the AI, he said.

He acknowledged the problem of being misled by AI-generated content, including but not limited to deepfakes.

I've noticed that if something this powerful, if it's handed to someone without properly training them first, the chances of it being misused increase. I spoke to everyone [leading] minds linked to AI. I said that for starters, all AI-generated content should have a watermark saying it's AI-generated so no one gets confused. This is not a bad thing; it's simply an AI generated so that I can verify its value for myself. Deepfakes in a vast democratic country like India, if someone uploads a deepfake, for example if someone uploads something bad in my voice, at first people will believe it and it will cause a fire. [chaos]. It is important to mention that deepfakes are generated by AI and to mention its source, he said.

This is not the first time Modi has raised the issue of deepfakes. In November, in a public speech, he said deepfakes could lead to chaos. He then said he had seen a deepfake video of himself doing the garba. However, the video in question was not a deepfake but a video of the Modis lookalike dancing. His speech sparked a series of meetings between MeitY and social media companies on handling synthetically modified content and resulted in three notices to social media companies.

In its latest notice issued on March 15 to eight social media platforms with over 5 million users in India, MeitY asked them to ensure that all deepfakes and misinformation are easily identifiable, either through labels , or by metadata or unique identifiers embedded in the content.

To be sure, deepfakes and synthetically modified content are not defined by law and experts differ on what would meet the threshold requiring labeling. For example, if a video of a politician's speech is available in multiple languages, as was the case for BJP's Manoj Tiwaris in June 2020, where it appears that the politician himself is speaking in a different language, is is this a deepfake? Is labeling required? The law is not clear.

Modi told Gates: “In those first days [of deepfakes], such steps are necessary; we may not need it in the future. But for now, we'll have to think about these do's and don'ts. In the same vein, I should pull out that AI work that falls within my area of ​​expertise. Using AI for something I don't have expertise in [or understanding], [or something] I'm tired or lazy, it's not good.

Gates asked about privacy, Modi focused on using data for research

Gates asked Modi how he views issues surrounding data privacy and security, particularly when AI depends on large amounts of data. Data is currently a major problem. You have to take care of your safety. India has a legal framework, but we also need to increase awareness. Modi spoke about the ease of life thanks to Digilocker which allows the data processor to retrieve the necessary personal documents of an individual.

Regarding privacy, he said: “There are two parts here. First, we need to educate the common man about quality data. Our data must be high quality and clear. Second, the data owner must know for what purpose the requesting entity is going to use the data. If the entity wants to monetize the data through an agreement, then it must be authorized [consented to by the data owner] First of all. The first priority should be research. Data for research should not be priced too high, otherwise research would be too expensive. The research institution must also assure the data owner that I am using your data for this purpose. It will only be used for this purpose. And this is for the global good, for the benefit of the common man. I believe that then no one will refuse [to give consent].

Digital governance

Health, agriculture and education are the priority areas of digital governance, Modi said. I have built two lakh Ayushman Aarogya Mandir in villages and directly connect them with best hospitals using modern technology, Modi said.

I want to fill teachers' gaps with technology. Second, kids are interested in visuals, in storytelling, I work on creating that kind of behavior. I did some investigations. The kids enjoy it, he told Gates. In agriculture too, I am bringing a great revolution. I want to change mentalities.