Is a $200 hamburger enough to satisfy Donald Trump's appetite, which he ordered during the car ride home from Long Island?





Former US President Donald Trump recently made headlines for claiming a $200 fast food bill at the All American Drive-In on Long Island. The opportunity? Paying respects to slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at Massapequa Funeral Home.

Donald Trump ordered a massive $200 burger meal at the All American Drive-In (AP)

According to Trump senior adviser Daniel Scavino Jr., the former president and his campaign team drove west on Merrick Road from the South Chapel funeral home to the popular drive-in. Richard Vultaggio, the director of All American, revealed the truth about the large order placed by Trump and his entourage.

Burgers: No ordinary burgers, mind you. They were the ones that made your taste buds dance happily. And they weren't stingy either.

Fries: crispy, golden and seasoned to perfection. Because what is a burger without fries?

Shakes: A classic vanilla shake to wash it all down. Creamy, indulgent and so satisfying.

But wait, there's more! Trump's crew also asked for ketchup and mustard on the side. The drive-thru staff rushed to throw this presidential party in just 10 minutes, around 2 p.m. that Thursday.

Despite Trump's reputation for his restaurant antics, this time he paid the bill like a true gentleman. The meal was paid for by credit card and rumor has it that he left a generous cash tip. Every American Drive-In learned that Trump really enjoyed the spread. Maybe the burgers were so good that even a former president couldn't resist.

All American drive-ins

This local-loved Massapequa burger joint has been serving fatty delights since 1963. Their claim to fame? Tasty burgers and cheap prices. For just $7, you can sink your teeth into a burger, fries (often considered the best on the islands), and a shake. It's a slice of Americana that keeps locals and visitors coming back for more.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino did not mince his words. He said it was a no-brainer for Trump's team to stop. For what? Because why anyone would want to stop there is because All American has the tastiest burgers you can find in America. Saladino himself swears by the quarter pounder, fries and a vanilla shake combo.

