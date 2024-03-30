Is it hard to say where you lived Angela? What the Tories are asking as Labor says they are proud of Rayner's provocative stance in the 'two houses' row

Angela Rayner has been accused of hypocrisy over her refusal to publish tax advice on her controversial property deals.

Labor Party president Anneliese Dodds said yesterday she was “proud” of her deputy leader for her defiant stance and claimed voters were not interested in claims she could have dodged tax and even broke the law when she sold her old municipal house ten years ago.

But critics point out that Ms Rayner was quick to accuse Tories of allegations in the past often calling for resignations before anything had been proven.

Ms Rayner last year called for the sacking of former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs, saying: “If he has lied and misled the public and HMRC… then I think his position is untenable .”

She also repeatedly urged Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister during the Partygate investigation.

Ms Rayner has steadfastly refused to publish tax advice which she says exempts her from the 2015 sale of her Stockport home (pictured) which neighbors say was in fact a second home while she lived with her husband nearby. She denies any wrongdoing

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had “full confidence” in Ms Rayner, but admitted he had not seen the tax advice himself.

On Thursday, as Ms Rayner found herself on the ropes, she said she would only publish the notice if Tory ministers, including Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, also published details of their tax affairs going back “15 years” .

Last night a senior Tory source said: 'Given the number of times Angela Rayner has asked other politicians to publish details of their personal lives and tax affairs, she should have no problem to do it herself.

“She is simply being asked to explain why she told authorities she lived at an address her neighbors say she had moved to a long time ago and why no taxes were paid on the sale of her second home.”

Stockport Council is currently examining whether Ms Rayner claimed a single person council discount on the property, while still allowing her brother to live there.

But Ms Dodds told LBC: “I have full confidence in Angela Rayner. I'm really proud that she is our deputy leader. And Angela will always do the right thing.

She later told Sky News: “This type of confidential advice provided to an individual would not normally be made public. You haven't found any conservative politicians making this public.

“When you talk to people on your doorstep, they're not particularly interested in petty political issues.

“What interests them is what the political parties are going to do for the money they have in their pockets, for the schools in ruins, the hospitals under pressure. Labor has a plan and Angela Rayner has drawn up that plan to put things right.