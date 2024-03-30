Ukrainian Foreign Minister Reminds PM Modis Not Remarking on Era of War in 2022





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark “the current era is not one of war” to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting in 2022 was a ” clear message.” In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Kuleba said, “I want to emphasize that from the moment Prime Minister Modi told Vladimir Putin that this is not an era of war, it was a very clear message . Since then, Prime Minister Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have spoken regularly. I am here (in Delhi) and will look forward to welcoming Dr Jaishankar to kyiv. We will work on a meeting between our leaders – all this means that there is a positive dynamic (between the two countries) which we must strengthen. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister further highlighted the key role that India can play on the global stage. “I think the world today is looking for leadership, leadership that can move the world away from the problems that we face. We have economic problems, we are still recovering from the pandemic… There are countries who have very good potential to lead in ” “He is an example and lead others in resolving various issues. For us, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is one such country” , said Dmytro Kuleba. “Prime Minister Modi has taken India to the next level, and he can take global security to the next level through the role India plays in the global security architecture. Leadership involves taking the first steps so that others can follow… We believe that India is well placed, not only in terms of India-Ukraine bilateral relations, but also in terms of high esteem that India enjoys in the countries of the South. So, if India takes one step, many countries will follow. This is how leadership is built,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said. Kuleba also explained how India and Ukraine can advance their bilateral relations. “I visited India to discuss how to restore the excellent cooperation that India and Ukraine enjoyed before the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine and, secondly, how to how we can cooperate closely on global issues,” he said. “Today, we agreed to restore the cooperation we enjoyed despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and this is a sign of India's confidence in Ukraine. We also agreed to identify new projects and programs that our countries could benefit from and that will take our relationship to the next level. And we had a detailed and in-depth conversation about the peace formula proposed by Ukraine to end the war,” said Dmytro Kuleba. Published on: March 30, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/ukraine-foreign-minister-recalls-pm-modis-not-an-era-of-war-remark-in-2022-2521246-2024-03-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos