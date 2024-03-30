Donald Trump's joke could show a similarity between his marriage to Melania and that of his daughter Tiffany.





Mar-a-Lago has been the center of many things: investigations, lavish parties and even more lavish weddings. Former US President Donald Trump famously married Melania Trump there in 2005 (he married Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel and married Ivana Trump at Marble Collegiate Church). Fast forward to today and Jarod and Alexa Malnik had their rehearsal dinner there.

They're a great couple, Donald said at the rehearsal dinner, according to Page Six. No one ever gets divorced when they get married at Mar-a-Lago. People, 20 years later, say it's the best wedding ever.

So, Donald claims that everyone who gets married at Mar-a-Lago never divorces and apparently has happy marriages. Most recently, his daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire heir, at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2022. Like Donald and Melania, Tiffany and Boulos keep their relationship fairly private and have a seemingly happy marriage. (which Donald joked about has everything to do with the magic of their wedding venue).

Tiffany Trump is seen with Donald Trump. Photo by MÉGA/GC Images.

Now, Tiffany isn't the only one of Donald's children to get married there. Donald Trump Jr married his ex-wife Vanessa Kay Haydon at Mar-a-Lago, as did Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump. (So ​​not all couples get married at Mar-a-Lago, since Donald Jr and Vanessa Kay Haydon's divorce).

But back to the similarities between Tiffany and dad Donald. Not only did Donald walk her down the aisle, but they both got married there, and Tiffany even paid homage to her father's marriage to Marla Maples: by recreating Sylvia Weinstock's custom wedding cake from 7 feet tall they were at their wedding at the Plaza, per People.

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.

Sp, like daughter, like father: They both had seemingly happy and private marriages after their Mar-a-Lago weddings.

