Erdogan, Biden to meet at White House in May – World

Turkish President Erdogan will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on May 9.
ISTANBUL (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.
It would be the first White House meeting between the two leaders, who last met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
NATO allies are seeking to rebuild ties strained by disputes, including Turkey's late approval of Sweden's membership in the alliance.
“I think it's a pretty important trip. Erdogan has led Turkey for 21 years and Biden is the first president so far who has not invited him to the White House,” said Soner Cagaptay, program director Turkish. at the Washington Institute, told AFP.
“It’s a big deal that Erdogan finally got an invitation just before the end of Biden’s term,” he said.
Turkey's resistance to Sweden's NATO candidacy after Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022 was one of the thorny issues in relations. The move reflects Erdogan's more nuanced stance toward Russia.
Turkey has benefited from maintaining trade with Moscow while supplying Ukraine with drones and other critical weapons.
Erdogan was also one of the few Western leaders to hold regular meetings and telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was originally scheduled to visit Turkey in February.
Ankara has refused to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia as concerns have been raised about Turkey becoming a transit route for goods supporting Moscow's wartime defense industry .
“We do not intend to harm legitimate trade between Turkey and Russia but we are very serious when it comes to illegal trade,” a Western diplomat told AFP.
-'Good game'-
The Biden administration in January approved $23 billion for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets for Turkey, shortly after ratifying Sweden's stalled application for NATO membership.
Turkey will receive 40 new F-16s and increase to 79 jets in its existing fleet.
Washington only gave the green light to the transaction after the arrival of Turkish instruments ratifying Sweden's membership, a US official said at the time, underscoring the highly sensitive nature of the negotiations.
“Turkey played its role quite well in the F-16 deal and Sweden and leveraged its position in the alliance,” Cagaptay said.
Turkey's aging air force would benefit from new F-16s as it suffered from Ankara's expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint fighter jet program in 2019 following Erdogan's decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.
Erdogan has become one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel's devastating response to Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.
He is angry with Washington for supporting the way Israel continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Turkish leader compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and accused the United States of sponsoring the “genocide” of the Palestinians.
He also pushed back against U.S. pressure to cut off Hamas' alleged funding flow through Turkey, and defended the group as legitimately elected “liberators” fighting for their land.
Erdogan met with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in 2019.
In 2017, his trip to Washington was marked by clashes between demonstrators against the Turkish leader's government and members of Erdogan's security services.
This attack occurred shortly after Erdogan's first official meeting with Trump at the White House.
The head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, is scheduled to meet members of the US House of Representatives in Ankara on Friday.
Local media reported that they were expected to discuss Erdogan's upcoming visit, the fight against Islamic State jihadists after the attack on the Moscow concert hall on March 22, during which more than 140 people died, as well as wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
