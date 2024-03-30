Former judge presents 'only way' out of Donald Trump's predicament





Former Justice J. Michael Luttig laid out his views Friday on what might be the “only way” out of Donald Trump's predicament as the former president continues to violate the order of silence that was recently imposed on him in his criminal case in Manhattan.

In the first of four criminal indictments filed against him last year, Trump faces 34 counts related to allegations that he falsified business records to conceal a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about an affair the two allegedly had in 2006.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and denies that an affair took place. The grand jury indictment follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Although this case is considered by many experts to be the least consequential and damning of Trump's criminal cases, it now appears that it will be the first to go to trial, with the start currently scheduled for Monday, April 15.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, imposed a silence on Trump after Trump continued to make disparaging public comments about himself and his daughter, Loren Merchan. Under the order, the former president is prohibited from making public statements about prosecutors, witnesses or jurors in the case, or their families. Despite this, in the days after the order was imposed, Trump continued to publicly attack Merchan's daughter for her work in Democratic political circles and demand that the judge be recused from the case.

Former President Donald Trump appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on March 25.

During an appearance Friday on MSNBC's White House show Deadline, Luttig, a former 4th Circuit judge appointed by former President George HW Bush, was pressed by host Nicolle Wallace about the situation difficult presented by the former president who continues to defy the order of silence, and suggested that the “only way” to solve the problem would be to resort to “the rule of law”.

“Donald Trump has bludgeoned America into submitting to his will rather than that of the Constitution and the American people. It's as simple as that,” Luttig said. “The only way to break this rule is to respect the rule of law…Until the American courts apply the rule of law to Donald Trump, I see no way out of the difficult situation in which is the country. Today.”

Luttig added that without the justice system being able to combat an accused like the former president, the only other way to hold him accountable would be to vote against him in next November's general election. Trump is now the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2024, setting up a rematch with presumptive Democratic nominee President Joe Biden.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office via email Saturday morning for comment.

On of its justice system and The Rule of Law by one man: the former President of the United States. »

Luttig continued: “It is the responsibility of the Supreme Court of the United States, in the first instance, to protect federal courts, federal judges, and all actors in the justice system from the reprehensible spectacle of the inexcusable and threatening attacks of the former president. just as it is the responsibility of the respective state supreme courts, in the first instance, to protect their state courts and judges from this situation.

