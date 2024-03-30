President Joko Widodo to pay two-day working visit to Jambi, focusing on economic empowerment and health services





JAMBI – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to pay a two-day working visit to Jambi Province from April 2 to 3, 2024. In his work program, the President will visit five districts/ towns in Jambi, but excluding Jambi Town, as part of government's efforts to enhance local economic empowerment and improve the quality of health services. First day of visit The tour will begin on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, with departure from Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base to Muara Bungo Airport in Bungo Regency. President Jokowi's busy schedule includes a series of activities, starting with the provision of working capital assistance and cash assistance to market traders and street vendors in Bungo Regency, with the aim to support a sustainable local economy. Next, the agenda will continue with a review of Bulog warehouses to ensure the availability of adequate rice stocks for the needs of the community. Then, the President will continue his journey to Tebo Regency, aboard a Puma helicopter, where he will deliver similar assistance to traders in the region. After that, the Tebo Regency agenda will continue with a review of the Tebo Regency Regional Hospital, as part of the government's commitment to improve the quality of health services for the community. The first day will end with a tour of Merangin Regency, including a visit to the regional hospital and Bulog warehouse in the area. Second day of visit On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, President Jokowi's agenda will start from Merangin Regency to Sungai Banyak Municipality, where he is expected to inaugurate the presidential instruction on regional roads and sign the inauguration inscription. This is part of government efforts to improve infrastructure and support inter-regional connectivity in Jambi province. The activity will continue with the provision of working capital and cash assistance to traders at Sungai Banyak Municipal Market, before continuing the journey to Kerinci Regency. In Kerinci Regency, the president is expected to inspect (and possibly inaugurate) a hospital that was just completed with funding from the Ministry of Health, confirming the central government's commitment to improving the accessibility and quality of health services. health in the region. President Jokowi's two-day working visit to Jambi not only shows the central government's commitment to supporting local economic development and empowerment, but also to ensuring quality health services for all Indonesians, especially in Jambi province. Through this visit, it is hoped that strong synergy can be established between the central and regional governments to achieve inclusive and sustainable development throughout Indonesia.

