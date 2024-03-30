Video games can boost children's creativity, says award-winning DeepMind co-founder

Sir Demis Hassabis received a knighthood on Thursday for his services to AI.

The co-founder of Google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepMind said children should be encouraged to play video games because it can help boost their creativity.

Sir Demis Hassabis said his own gaming experiences played a role in his success as a computer scientist and entrepreneur.

He sold DeepMind to Google for £400 million in 2014.

It was announced on Thursday that he had received a knighthood for his services to AI.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Sir Demis said: “It's important to nurture the creative part, not just playing games.”

“You never know where your passions lead, so I would just encourage parents to get their kids really passionate about certain things and then develop their skills through that.”

Sir Demis said children need to prepare and adapt to what will be a “very rapidly changing world” and they should “just embrace that adaptability”.

Sir Demis attended the AI ​​Security Summit at Bletchley Park in November (Toby Melville/PA)

The 47-year-old founded DeepMind in 2010 after studying at the University of Cambridge before being acquired by Google four years later.

The company develops algorithms and machine programs that learn to play video games and navigate e-commerce like humans.

Sir Demis was previously an advisor to the government's Office for Artificial Intelligence and participated in the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Group to help it respond to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He also took part in discussions with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year on the need for AI regulation.

Reacting to the news of his royal honor on Thursday, he posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Delighted and honored to receive a knighthood for services to AI.

“Building @GoogleDeepMind over the last 15 years has been an incredible journey so far, helping to accelerate the field and grow the UK and global AI ecosystems. Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream possible!