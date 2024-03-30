Busy post-election schedule awaits Trkiye after local vote





The Turkish people elected their mayors and mukhtars on Sunday. In a country where no election is unimportant, we find ourselves surrounded by a public debate about the politics of this new era. In other words, the post-election period will keep us busy. The fact that no elections are planned in Trkiye in the next four years does not mean that Turkish politics will be any less intense. In a world where the international system is becoming more chaotic and competitive by the day, we will discuss many foreign policy issues, from war and terrorism to trade routes and changing positions. Observers describe the potential fallout from the ongoing conflict between Russia and the West on Eastern Europe and the Balkans as a nightmare scenario. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently declared that the world had entered a new period of war: I don't want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a concept of the past. This is real and it started over two years ago. Erdoan's main visits and his domestic priorities In this context, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will launch a serious diplomatic effort. The Turkish leader is expected to visit Baghdad and Washington, and host Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi over the next two months. The ongoing massacre in Gaza, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the fight against PKK-YPG terrorists in Iraq and Syria, defense and trade agreements with African countries and the quest for peace in the Caucasus remain among the main topics on its agenda. Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the country will focus on the economy, the state of the political opposition and the new constitution. As Sunday's election approaches, predictions about the impact of election results have received no less attention than campaigns. The post-election scenarios have therefore aroused the interest of the Turkish people and the outside world. Specifically, many observers have pointed out that the opposition would face a serious crisis if the Republican People's Party (CHP) lost the Istanbul mayoral race. Others said the leaders of the CHP and the Good Party (IP) would come under intense scrutiny and people would lose interest in politics altogether. Still others argued that Ekrem Imamolus' potential defeat would end his political career and that his re-election would make him the leader of the opposition. Yet there are three points where these comments on the post-election situation seem to be missing. Turkish politics: dynamics, municipalities and visions of the future First, Turkish politics has always been dynamic and meaningful. The truth is that the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) would have given additional impetus to its vision of the “Century of Trkiye” by taking over some municipalities from the CHP. The political opposition might have experienced some turbulence if the CHP lost Istanbul, but it would adopt a new position by 2028 anyway. Ultimately, Imamolu would have kept his eyes on 2028 even if he lost. The second point is that Trkiye has a presidential system of government, which provides the government with five years of stability and keeps the opposition on alert by generating two opposite poles in the political arena, regardless of municipal elections. Recall that the Turkish people have just voted for the fourth time since the adoption of the presidential system in 2018. The three previous elections were the 2018 presidential-parliamentary elections, the 2019 municipal elections and the 2023 presidential-parliamentary elections. Currently, President Erdoan has an additional four-year term. During this period of consolidation of the presidential system, the country will take bold steps in many areas, including the economy and foreign policy. At present, it would make more sense to keep in mind the heavy price paid by the opposition for demanding early elections and possibly forming alliances in 2023. Finally, it is important to consider the impact of potential changes, risks, conflicts and opportunities in this chaotic international climate on Turkish politics.

