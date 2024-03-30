British judge rejects Trump's appeal in Steel case





A London appeal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to appeal the dismissal of his case against retired British spy Christopher Steeles over his controversial 2016 dossier.

The former president had sought permission to appeal Judge Karen Steyn's February ruling in Trump's data privacy case that Steele had damaged his reputation by peddling wildly inaccurate claims about its links with Russia, lacked foundation and had to be rejected. Steyn also ordered Trump to pay 300,000 euros in legal fees to Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence, which Trump requested be suspended.

In his order issued Wednesday, Lord Justice Mark Warby said Trump's appeal would have no real chance of success, finding that some of the Republican presidential candidates' alleged arguments were contradictory and that his appeal attempted to offer new points that he had not presented to Steyn.

The decision is a loss for Trump, who has already received more than half a billion dollars in legal sanctions this year. The former president faces a deadline to post $175 million bail next week following a civil fraud trial in New York, and he has been ordered to pay $83.3 million to E .Jean Carroll in her civil defamation case. Trump also faces his own legal costs in four separate criminal cases.

Steele celebrated the decision, telling CNN in a statement Friday that he was grateful.

“We believe this is a vexatious, baseless case which should never have been brought before the English courts,” Steele said. We now look forward to receiving Donald Trump's interim payment and a new costs award once the court has ruled on the details.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment. A close source said Trump's team plans to continue to appeal.

Trump filed a lawsuit in September against Steele and his company, alleging that Steele damaged his reputation with shocking and scandalous claims about his ties to Russia.

The retired spy compiled uncorroborated claims on behalf of Trump's political opponents in 2016 in what eventually became known as the Steele Dossier, which was made public just days before Trump's inauguration. former president in 2017. The dossier claimed that Trump conspired with the Kremlin to win the 2016 elections and that Russia had compromising information on him.

While the dossier was initially considered credible due to Steele's reputation, a series of U.S. government investigations and lawsuits over the years have discredited many of these claims.

For his part, Steele has always publicly maintained that his claims were unverified information that required further investigation and were never intended to be released to the world.

CNN's Kate Sullivan, Natasha Bertrand, Zahid Mahmood, Marshall Cohen and Catherine Nicholls contributed to this report.

