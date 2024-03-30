Top 3 news of the day: these 5 countries considered to have failed to move their capital





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo compiled the top three news stories for Saturday, March 30, 2024. Here are the highlights: These 5 countries considered to have failed to move their capitals, Malaysia arrests gunman suspected of being an Israeli spy and Xi Jinping invites Prabowo to surrender in China to discuss it. Bilateral partnership. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. These 5 countries considered to have failed to move their capital TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan starting this year. Several other countries have done the same. Many have succeeded, but some have failed. Here is the list of countries considered to have failed to move capital, compiled by Tempo from various sources. Click here to read more 2. Malaysia arrests gunman suspected of being Israeli spy TEMPO.CO, Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia has arrested an armed man at a Kuala Lumpur hotel, its top police official said, describing the 36-year-old as a suspected Israeli spy. The man, who was found carrying six handguns and 200 bullets, had arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from the United Arab Emirates on March 12 using what authorities believed to be a fake French passport, a Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain said at a press conference. late Friday, March 29. Click here to read more 3. Xi Jinping invites Prabowo to visit China to discuss bilateral partnership TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Chinese government announced that Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will pay a working visit to China from March 31 to April 2. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a press release posted on its official website on Friday (March 29) that Prabowo will visit China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and that the two men will meet would maintain. Click here to read more Tempo.co

