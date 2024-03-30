Michael Cohen says Donald Trump has a 'goal' when attacking judges





Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Joy Reid Friday night that the former president had a “goal” when he attacked judges in the cases against him.

Trump, who is the presumptive GOP 2024 presidential nominee, has been criminally charged with federal and state election interference, obstructing government efforts to recover mishandled classified documents and falsifying business records. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president has repeatedly claimed that the cases against him are politically motivated, often targeting judges and prosecutors handling the cases, accusing them of bias against him.

When Reid asked Cohen on his show The ReidOut what Trump was trying to accomplish by attacking the judges, he replied: “His goal is to fuel his supporters… for the sole purpose of getting them to act, not differently and as stupidly as they did on January 6th.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The riot broke out following Trump's repeated claims that the election was stolen by widespread voter fraud. There is no evidence to support these claims.

Cohen continued Friday: “His goal is to get them to attack these individuals, these criticisms of him as often and as frequently as possible. Whether it's on social media, whether it's through phone calls, whether it's it will be in person. That is its objective: it is the intimidation of witnesses and it is harassment.

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek by email Saturday morning: “Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer, a repeat perjurer, and a compulsive liar. Nothing he says can be considered something other than fiction.

“Just yesterday, a federal judge refused to reduce his supervised release sentence because he continues to lie and deceive the system, including lying on the stand in the NYAG case and in his court-generated legal filing 'IA. No prosecutor or ethical judge can use Cohen's testimony in any case.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen in New York on Monday. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is seen on February 8, 2023 in New York. Cohen told MSNBC's Joy Reid Friday evening…Former President Donald Trump is seen in New York on Monday. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is seen on February 8, 2023 in New York. Cohen told MSNBC's Joy Reid on Friday night that the former president had a “goal” when he attacked the judges in the cases against him. More Justin Lane-Pool/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty to eight counts, including campaign finance violations related to an alleged hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. He has become a fierce critic of Trump, often appearing on MSNBC for his unique perspective as a former member of Trump's inner circle.

He testified at Trump's civil fraud trial after New York Judge Arthur Engoron found the former president liable for financial fraud in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump has not alleged any wrongdoing in the matter. Cohen will also serve as a key witness in the case where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Trump.

Cohen was never convicted of perjury, but he pleaded guilty in federal court in November 2018 to lying to Congress about false statements he made to U.S. lawmakers about Trump's business dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen told Congress in 2017 that a project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow ended in January 2016, but Cohen actually continued to obtain Russian approval for the Trump's business venture until June 2016.

Engoron wrote in his February ruling that the court found Cohen's testimony “credible,” adding that the lawyer “told the truth.”

With Trump scheduled to attend his first criminal trial on April 15, he has intensified his attacks on Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the hush money case, and on his family.

The former president was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments made to Daniels during her 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claimed she was paid to remain silent about an affair that she had with Trump in the early 2000s. Trump denied the affair.

Merchan imposed a silence on Trump on Tuesday, shielding witnesses, like Cohen, and court staff from public attacks.

Cohen warned that Merchan would be “justified” in holding Trump accountable if he broke his gag order.

“If Judge Merchan chose to hold Donald in defiance of the silence order, His Honor would be justified in holding him accountable to the same extent as anyone else. Former presidents are not above the law and should not be afforded greater rights or protections than the people they were elected to serve,” he told Newsweek via text message on Saturday.

The gag order, however, does not include Merchan or Bragg, meaning they are fair game. The same day the silence was imposed, Trump attacked Merchan and his daughter Loren Merchan.

He wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social: “Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished-looking man, is nonetheless a true and certified Trump hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Syndrome. Trump's derangement. In other words, he hates me!

“His daughter is a senior executive in a super-liberal-democratic company who works for [Democratic California Representative] Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democratic National Committee, the Senate Majority PAC (Dem) and even crooked Joe Biden. »

According to a June 2022 marriage announcement in Politico, Loren Mercan was president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, a progressive political consulting firm.

Authentic Campaigns listed Vice President Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris for the People, the Biden-Harris campaign and Rep. Adam Schiff's super Political Action Committee (PAC) as clients.

In another post on Thursday, Trump called Loren Merchan a “rabid Trump hater,” adding, “Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be immediately removed from this non-TRUMP case.”

