PM Modi freed J&K from the clutches of Art 370: Thakur – Kashmir Reader





Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has freed Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of Article 370, terrorism and separatism, which is the biggest achievement of the BJP-led government, the Union Minister said on Saturday. 'Anurag Thakur Union.

Thakur made the assertion while joining BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, who submitted his nomination papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha seat after a massive roadshow here.

He said the Prime Minister Modi-led government had given new wings to the development of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years, besides showing that it could not remain silent in the face of state-sponsored terrorist attacks. Pakistan, like the previous regime, by carrying out surgical strikes across the border.

Someone traveling with me asked what Jammu and Kashmir had under Modi? Jammu and Kashmir has become free from Article 370, stone-pelting, terrorism and separatism while developmental activities have taken new wings, said Information and Broadcasting Minister during a public gathering after the road show along Residency Road here.

Speaking to reporters later after his public address, Thakur said Jammu and Kashmir had recorded a 75 percent drop in terrorist attacks, 81 percent drop in civilian killings and 50 percent drop in casualties. security personnel under the leadership of Prime Minister Modis.

Everything became possible when there was a strong government at the Centre, he said, asking people to vote for BJP candidates Kishore and Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Udhampur parliamentary constituency) for the third term.

Amid chants of Ab ki baar 400 paar and slogans in favor of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, Thakur then accompanied Kishore to the returning officer's office in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat where the latter filed his nomination papers .

Kishore had won the Jammu Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, but this time the parliamentary elections are being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two territories of the Union and its special status under Article 370 was revoked in August. 2019.

In 2019, Kishore defeated Congress candidate Raman Bhalla by a margin of 3,02,875 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma by over 2.57 lakh votes in 2014.

Thakur said the Modi government strongly supports the security forces, which is evident during the attacks on our forces.

The previous government would have done nothing if our government had not carried out surgical strikes to corner them there, he said, referring to the surgical strikes in response to the deaths of 18 soldiers during the Uri terrorist attack in September 2016 and airstrikes. IAF strikes deep inside Pakistan following a terror attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans in February 2019.

The minister said the Center was ensuring the movement of Vikas ki Ganga across Jammu and Kashmir, where work on the railway line and new highways is going on very rapidly besides setting up the All India Institute of Science Medical Institutes (AIIMS) and various other prestigious institutes like IIM and IIT, new projects that will ensure massive job creation and large-scale investments are underway.

Earlier, he said the journey between Jammu and Srinagar took 15 hours, but now the travel time has been reduced to four to five hours, while the world's tallest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge, along of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar railway line (USBRL) has been completed. as the country moves closer to connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari via the railway network.

The Katra-Delhi highway, which the Congress had never thought of in the last six decades of its rule, is being constructed to facilitate Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, he said, highlighting various achievements of government in space and other areas during the period. the last 10 years.

Thakur said that when Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, the country's economy was in shambles, but his hard work helped the Indian economy move to fifth place in the world and the BJP government plans to make it progress and to third position during the year. the next five years.

During India's G20 presidency, Modi pushed for a new economic corridor that would connect India to Europe. This will also facilitate movement of goods from Jammu to Europe, he said.

Targeting the Congress, the minister said big scams like 2G and fodder scam were exposed before 2014 but after Modi came to power, he showed how a clean government was run with the same civil servants.

Meanwhile, Kishore, while asking people to extend support to him, said that the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, is moving fast on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Modi restored the country's honor and took historic decisions that were pending for decades, he added.

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. The deadline for submitting applications is April 4 and the deadline for withdrawing applications is April 8.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including former ministers and legislators, also attended the roadshow and later addressed the meeting public, seeking to vote for Kishore. (Agencies) Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2024/03/31/pm-modi-freed-jk-from-clutches-of-art-370-thakur/

