Trump threatens Biden with image of president kidnapped and tied to back of Maga truck

Former President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism on social media after sharing a video of Maga-branded pickup trucks that included an image of President Joe Biden being kidnapped and tied up in the back.

Mr. Trump posted the video with little additional comment on Truth Social. It shows two trucks passing by, decorated with flags and messages, including Trump 2024.

On the back of one of the trucks is an image of President Biden with his hands and feet tied.

In his caption, he wrote that the video was taken on Thursday in Long Island, New York.

The former president, who is now presumed to be the Republican candidate for 2024, had attended the wake earlier in the day of a New York City police officer killed during a traffic stop.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social where we see a video with an image of President Joe Biden strapped to the back of a Maga truck

(Screenshot/Truth Social)

Similar trucks were also spotted when Mr. Trump supporters showed up to protest Kathy Griffin's My Life On PTSD-List event in Huntington Long Island, according to a social media post by video journalist Sandi Bachom .

The video raised concerns that Mr. Trump was encouraging violent behavior or appearing to threaten the president.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Alene White Vance wrote that the Secret Service should take the incident seriously and that Mr. Trump's position was completely out of reach.

I know from experience how the Secret Service interacts with people who make threats against Potus, even if they cannot carry them out, she wrote on X.

This, from a former president, is completely out of character. It's time to stop letting Trump break the rules. It's long overdue.

If you or I did that, we would be knocking on the door, wrote Frank Figliuzzi, former deputy director of the FBI.

The U.S. Secret Service responded to the post, saying in a statement that it does not confirm or comment on protective intelligence matters.

The Biden campaign said people needed to take Mr. Trump's incitement of political violence seriously.

Trump routinely incites political violence and it's time people take him seriously, just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked for protecting our democracy on January 6, said Michael Tyler, campaign communications director Biden.

In response, Mr. Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said: This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him as a weapon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-joe-biden-kidnap-maga-b2520936.html

