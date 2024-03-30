PDIP says Jokowi's progress comes from huge debt





Over the last ten years, i.e. the period 2014-2023, the central government debt has experienced a significant upward trend. Paramadina University Vice Chancellor II Handi Risza explained that at the start of President Jokowi's first term, the debt inherited from the previous president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), amounted to Rp2.608 trillion. However, towards the end of the second term of Jokowi's government, the debt now reached IDR 8.041 trillion. In fact, if combined with state enterprise debt, Indonesia's state debt could reach IDR 10 trillion. Handi also predicts that there will be an increase in debt towards the end of President Jokowi's term in 2024. “It is predicted that it could increase. Even if we combine it with the debt of state-owned enterprises, the value could be more than IDR 10,000 trillion,” Handi said. The peak of the increase occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the government needed a budget to deal with the impact of the pandemic, both from a health and social perspective. “At its peak, when we were hit by Covid in 2020-2021, our debt growth reached 27.02 percent, because there were costs that we had to bear. Apart from that, financing for financing PEN also made our debt quite significant.” » said Handi. However, debt growth also shows a downward trend in the last two years of the 2022-2023 period. The debt growth trend in 2022 was recorded at 7.7 percent and in 2023 at 3.96 percent. Meanwhile, in 2020 it reached 27.02 percent and in 2021 the debt increased by 20.9 percent. “But in the last two years it has experienced a depreciation, perhaps because as the elections approached the figures were first improved, so that it appears that the balance sheet has decreased in value “, he concluded. Journalist: Alma Fikhasari Source: Merdeka.com

