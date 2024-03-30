Iraq and Turkey consider security agreement









Character font





Activate reading mode

A-

A

A+

Shafaq News/Baghdad and Ankara explore the possibility of a security agreement reminiscent of the existing agreement between Iraq and Iran, signaling a strategic move in the context of regional complexities, particularly in the Kurdistan region, where members of the PKK. A source close to the bilateral committee informed Shafaq news agency that Iraq had finalized the draft of a security memorandum of understanding with Turkey. “This document, which will be subject to imminent discussions and potential signing, encompasses various critical issues between Baghdad and Ankara, notably addressing security concerns, border management and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.” The source explained. The Iraq-Turkey Joint Supreme Security Committee held two meetings, focusing on strengthening border security and cooperation. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein recently revealed that discussions were underway with Turkey, going beyond security to include water resources, economic ties, trade and broader bilateral relations. He dismissed speculation about a large Turkish military operation within Iraq's borders against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Political analyst Saad Al-Budairi sees this potential deal as achievable through detailed deliberations, similar to the Iraq-Iran deal, although with nuanced differences. “Iraq is strategically pursuing a comprehensive agreement with Ankara covering security, economic and political areas. The main objectives include securing water resources and the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraqi territories.” He said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Baghdad and Erbil. This visit will strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey, including the Kurdistan region. The visit could provide an opportunity to discuss many issues between the two neighboring countries, including the presence of the PKK in Iraq, oil shipments from the Kurdistan Region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan and the development road project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shafaq.com/en/Economy/Iraq-and-Turkiye-eye-security-agreement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos