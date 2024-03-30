“PM Modi aims to transcend divisive politics of caste and religion”: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Currency Summit





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted on Saturday that caste and religion play no role in India's social programs. The senior official also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to go beyond the game of caste and religion “while addressing the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2024 on Saturday afternoon. These remarks come days after just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which will see the Modi-led BJP for a third term at the helm. The divisive politics we hear today…the Prime Minister aims to transcend the divisive politics of caste and religion. There has not been a single incident of caste or religious favor in the provision of welfare schemes,” the Finance Minister said at the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2024. The Finance Minister also highlighted the Modi government's “relentless efforts to remove the stains on the Indian economy” and its global image over the last decade. As Sitharaman says: “It was a canvas where the perception of India had to change, the way we did business had to change. » The finance minister also responded to allegations that tax notices were sent out for harassment in recent weeks. Many individuals, start-ups and other businesses have received such missives as the financial year ends on Monday. Sitharaman, however, pointed to a charter that prohibits CBDT and IT from opening files related to payment of taxes after six years to explain this increase. This is not a new method of harassment, but rather the board's respect for timely access to individuals for whom information is not readily available. Another dimension is that if you manually maintain your account with CBDT, it is now digitalized. That’s why you get a ton of notices in March,” she said. Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more. Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now! Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less Published: Mar 30, 2024, 6:22 PM IST Topics that might interest you



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/pm-modi-aims-to-transcend-divisive-politics-of-caste-religion-finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-during-mint-summit-11711800647997.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos