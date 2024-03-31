Trump shares shocking image of Joe Biden in social media video





Donald Trump took some time from attacking the judge's daughter during his upcoming criminal trial in New York to share a video on social media that includes an image of President Joe Biden with his hands and feet tied.

According to the Truth Social post, the video was recorded Thursday during Trump's visit to Long Island to attend the wake of an NYPD officer. Biden's image appears on the back door of a truck on the highway.

Trump made no comments alongside the post other than sharing the moment the video was allegedly recorded. However, Biden's campaign quickly announced this message.

This image of Donald Trump is the kind of crap you post when you call for bloodshed or when you tell the Proud Boys to stand back and stand there, said Michael Tyler, the campaign's communications director, at the Washington Post. Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time people took him seriously. Just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6th.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, placed blame on Democrats in a statement to the Post.

That photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway, Cheung said. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him as a weapon.

Other images involving violence that Trump has amplified include one holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Chief Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, whose trial against Trump over falsified business records resulted in charges brought against him last March. Bragg has received death threats since Trump threatened death and destruction if he was indicted.

This case is expected to begin on April 15. Earlier this week, Judge Juan Merchan imposed a warrant of silence on Trump, barring him from attacking court staff and their families, among other people, although there appears to be no restriction on Trump criticizing Merchan or his relatives. family.

In response to Trump's attacks on Mercan's adult daughter, Bragg asked Mercan to expand the gag order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-shares-shock-image-of-joe-biden-in-social-media-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos