Could Biden's problems with black voters help Trump win?





For half a century, black voters have been the most loyal and reliable members of the Democratic Party coalition. Could former President Donald Trump make significant inroads with these voters in November? Some national polls suggest it's possible, but should we believe these polls?

Black voters are once again poised to play a crucial role in the presidential election. President Biden needs every possible vote among these electors to secure a second term. He needs to keep his margin over Trump among black voters at or near that of Democrats in most previous elections. It also needs high turnout at a time when black participation has declined.

Trump, meanwhile, has prioritized increasing his share of support among black voters, and his advisers say inflation and immigration are two issues that could help him get there. They view black men, and particularly young black men, as their best opportunity to provide support.

As the 2024 general election approaches, President Biden faces challenges securing support from a key Democratic contingent: Black voters. (Video: Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post)

Assessments of the 2020 results vary slightly. Exit polls estimated that Trump won 12% of the black vote, while Pew Research Centers analysis estimated that the former president won 8% of the black vote. Neither these studies nor other analyzes have shown a notable increase in Republican support from Black Americans in presidential and midterm elections since 2016.

Four recent polls, Quinnipiac, Economist-YouGov, New York Times/Siena and Marquette University Law School, however, showed that Trump had at least 20 percent support among black adults. Now, a new Fox News poll shows him with the support of 26 percent of black voters. If accurate and the numbers hold through November, Trump would get the highest share of the black vote for any Republican presidential candidate since Richard M. Nixon in 1960.

Before the civil rights movement in the 1960s, Republican presidential candidates routinely captured a significant minority of the black vote. Since the 1960s, the Republican share has declined considerably. The lowest point for Republicans came during Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012, when their share fell to around 5 percent.

Pollsters, however, view Obama's election as atypical, given his unique and historic appeal to black voters as the nation's first black president. For this reason, they estimate it wouldn't be too surprising if Trump again won about 11 to 13 percent of the black vote. They are, however, very skeptical of current polls that show support of 20 percent or more.

Christopher Towler, a political scientist at California State University in Sacramento who oversees the Black Voter Project, said he doubts there will suddenly be a magical change in Trump's direction compared to 2016 and 2020. don't see that happening, he said.

He said the biggest concern about recent polls is that sample sizes of black voters are often tiny, often no more than a hundred, and therefore have a large margin of error. Political scientists and policy strategists agree that samples of this size are less likely to be fully representative of the black community and say that large-scale surveys of black Americans, of which there are few, are more reliable.

Cornell Belcher, who was one of Obama's pollsters, said the likelihood of Trump receiving a significantly higher percentage of the black vote than any Republican since 1960 is absurd. He added: “I've been polling a large sample of black voters for four years and never in those four years has Donald Trump exceeded 10%.

Belcher said his disbelief was based not only on the voting habits of black adults over a series of elections, but also on Trump's history. He cited the former president's racist comments and positions on issues at odds with the attitudes of Black Americans.

It doesn't make sense that someone who is on the wrong side of every issue that African-Americans are most concerned about could also get more support from African-Americans than, say, George. [W.] Bush, who actually did some outreach and tried to push the Republican Party to be more open and more inclusive, Belcher said.

Political scientist Alan Abramowitz of Emory University analyzed recent polls published on the University of Virginia Center for Politics website. He, too, questioned the findings about Trump.

Acknowledging that it is possible there could be a short-term change in direction in Trump's leadership, he said history alone would suggest the former president's support among black voters would fade from current levels by November. I don't think it's real, he said.

Those surveys, however, spawned a series of articles highlighting a lack of enthusiasm for Biden among black voters, particularly younger black Americans.

Biden's approval rating among Black Americans has declined over time, just as it has among Americans overall. In January 2022, the Pew Center found that 60% of Black adults approved of the way he did his job. In January of this year, his approval stood at 48 percent.

But Biden's favorable ratings among black adults, a measure less tied to job performance, have softened only slightly. Between July 2022 and last February, his favorability increased from 65% positive to 61% positive, according to Pew. In contrast, the president's favorable rating among Hispanic adults fell 17 points during the same period.

Trump's advisers believe gains among black voters are entirely possible and say they will work for those votes. They recognize that there are few black political surrogates who can defend the former president, aside from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who also ran for president but enthusiastically supported Trump and is a potential vice presidential pick, but say there are others in the black community outside of politics who could act as validators.

President Trump has made increasing his vote share in the Black and Hispanic community a top priority, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita said in a message. He said the contrast between families facing higher costs and housing for migrants who ended up in big cities is something the campaign will continue to capitalize on.

Biden's advisers don't dispute that they have work to do to strengthen Biden's standing among Black voters, but they express confidence that they will get the job done. Jasmine Harris, Black media director for the Biden-Harris campaign, highlighted the administration's accomplishments that have been important to Black voters, including low Black unemployment and historic funding for historically Black colleges and universities.

This November, Black voters will turn out again for Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, who has consistently worked to demean and degrade Black Americans, Harris said in an email message.

Biden's allies appear less concerned about a significant shift toward Trump among black voters than about the overall level of black turnout in November. For example, Black turnout in 2022 fell 10 percentage points compared to the 2018 midterm elections.

Towler said Black Americans who vote infrequently will present a real challenge for Biden. They really can't find anything that they can be passionate about, he said. They're still really against Trump, but they're not so enthusiastic about voting. They say that Trump is a danger, that he is racist, but they were not sure whether they would vote for Biden. This is the great danger.

Turnout in black neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee will be key to Biden's hopes of winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively. If he managed to hold on to those three states while losing Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, the other three key battlegrounds, he would still get an electoral majority.

Turnout in Philadelphia has declined in three consecutive elections. The decline was most evident in heavily Hispanic neighborhoods, but also notable in black neighborhoods. Democratic strategists fear this could endanger the state in November. Losing Pennsylvania alone, with its 19 Electoral College votes, could cripple Biden's chances, given the challenges he could face this year in Georgia and Arizona.

In Wisconsin, a Marquette University Law School analysis found that turnout in Milwaukee's heavily black neighborhoods fell relative to the rest of the city in each of the last two presidential and gubernatorial elections. .

Despite legitimate skepticism about the validity of some current polls, no one can say with certainty that Trump's share of the black vote won't increase in November, certainly not in such a volatile political environment. Add to that the possibility that some Black adults who rarely vote will simply stay home or even vote for a third-party candidate and it's clear why Biden's team will focus intensely on these voters.

