State versus nation: Turkey prepares for elections

Turkish voters will make decisions on Sunday that could have a decisive impact on Turkey's future.

Zgr Zel, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), called on voters to be vigilant and cautious in a speech on Saturday in Zmir, in the west of the country, warning that tensions could arise on election day.

“Everyone should be careful. I urge everyone to act reasonably,” advised Zel, describing the upcoming elections not only as a competition between political parties but as a historic clash between the state and the nation itself.

Over the past decade, particularly after the failed 2016 coup, elections in Turkey have been characterized by accusations of injustice, restrictions on freedom of expression, and repression of the opposition. Critics say the state apparatus deployed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan runs counter to the Turkish people's aspirations for democratic freedoms and elections. fair.

Various international rights watchdogs, including Freedom House, highlight the systemic abuse of state resources, criminal prosecutions of political opponents, and manipulation of the media, thereby highlighting the unfair advantages enjoyed by the AKP.

“History has shown us that whenever there is a competition between the state and the nation, the nation has always won. Today it is the state against the nation, the state against the Turkish alliance, and our people will ensure that the nation wins,” Zel said.

The importance of these local elections transcends national borders and has attracted media attention around the world. With scenarios predicting an uphill battle for major cities that the CHP won against the ruling AKP in 2019, such as Istanbul, the stakes could not be higher.

Analyzes from international publications such as The Economist, The Washington Post and Foreign Policy show a wide range of expectations, from the potential impact of the Kurdish vote in Istanbul to tilt the election in favor of the AKP to the far-reaching implications what these elections could have for Turkey. the democratic fabric and Erdoan's political future, since the president declared that the local elections would be his last.

However, these local elections are not only a political power game, they also affect the daily lives of Turkish citizens.

Social assistance pledges have become a central theme, reflecting the pressing economic challenges facing the country. Candidates across the political spectrum have pledged to ease the financial burden on families, seniors and students, recognizing the crucial role of social support at a time of widespread financial hardship across the country.

An unprecedented number of candidates are running for various positions in Turkey's local elections.

A total of 12,725 candidates, including 653 independents, are competing for 1,003 municipal seats in the elections taking place in 81 provinces, 922 districts, 397 cities and 18,257 villages.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, leads the race with 49 candidates vying for mayor, including party-affiliated and independent candidates. Of particular note are Bakrky and Sultanbeyli, where 25 candidates are vying for mayor in each district, setting a record for the highest number of candidates in Istanbul.

The capital Ankara is not left out, with 24 candidates for mayor. In some districts of Ankara, such as Ankaya, Altnda and Keiren, the race is even more hotly contested, with the number of candidates outnumbering those running for city mayor.

The party with the most candidates nationally is the New Welfare Party (YRP), which is running in 845 of the 922 constituencies.

Due to the large number of candidates, voters in Istanbul will have the longest ballot, with an impressive length of 97 centimeters. On the other hand, the shortest ballot paper, measuring only 4 centimeters, will be used in Hilal district of Uludere, Rnak province, where only one candidate from one party is contesting, so the result of the election is a foregone conclusion.