Politics
State versus nation: Turkey prepares for elections
Turkish voters will make decisions on Sunday that could have a decisive impact on Turkey's future.
Zgr Zel, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), called on voters to be vigilant and cautious in a speech on Saturday in Zmir, in the west of the country, warning that tensions could arise on election day.
“Everyone should be careful. I urge everyone to act reasonably,” advised Zel, describing the upcoming elections not only as a competition between political parties but as a historic clash between the state and the nation itself.
Over the past decade, particularly after the failed 2016 coup, elections in Turkey have been characterized by accusations of injustice, restrictions on freedom of expression, and repression of the opposition. Critics say the state apparatus deployed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan runs counter to the Turkish people's aspirations for democratic freedoms and elections. fair.
Various international rights watchdogs, including Freedom House, highlight the systemic abuse of state resources, criminal prosecutions of political opponents, and manipulation of the media, thereby highlighting the unfair advantages enjoyed by the AKP.
“History has shown us that whenever there is a competition between the state and the nation, the nation has always won. Today it is the state against the nation, the state against the Turkish alliance, and our people will ensure that the nation wins,” Zel said.
The importance of these local elections transcends national borders and has attracted media attention around the world. With scenarios predicting an uphill battle for major cities that the CHP won against the ruling AKP in 2019, such as Istanbul, the stakes could not be higher.
Analyzes from international publications such as The Economist, The Washington Post and Foreign Policy show a wide range of expectations, from the potential impact of the Kurdish vote in Istanbul to tilt the election in favor of the AKP to the far-reaching implications what these elections could have for Turkey. the democratic fabric and Erdoan's political future, since the president declared that the local elections would be his last.
However, these local elections are not only a political power game, they also affect the daily lives of Turkish citizens.
Social assistance pledges have become a central theme, reflecting the pressing economic challenges facing the country. Candidates across the political spectrum have pledged to ease the financial burden on families, seniors and students, recognizing the crucial role of social support at a time of widespread financial hardship across the country.
An unprecedented number of candidates are running for various positions in Turkey's local elections.
A total of 12,725 candidates, including 653 independents, are competing for 1,003 municipal seats in the elections taking place in 81 provinces, 922 districts, 397 cities and 18,257 villages.
Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, leads the race with 49 candidates vying for mayor, including party-affiliated and independent candidates. Of particular note are Bakrky and Sultanbeyli, where 25 candidates are vying for mayor in each district, setting a record for the highest number of candidates in Istanbul.
The capital Ankara is not left out, with 24 candidates for mayor. In some districts of Ankara, such as Ankaya, Altnda and Keiren, the race is even more hotly contested, with the number of candidates outnumbering those running for city mayor.
The party with the most candidates nationally is the New Welfare Party (YRP), which is running in 845 of the 922 constituencies.
Due to the large number of candidates, voters in Istanbul will have the longest ballot, with an impressive length of 97 centimeters. On the other hand, the shortest ballot paper, measuring only 4 centimeters, will be used in Hilal district of Uludere, Rnak province, where only one candidate from one party is contesting, so the result of the election is a foregone conclusion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/03/30/state-vs-nation-turkey-gear-up-for-the-elections/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden campaign hits back after Trump posts image showing president tied up
- Super Sunday: PM Modi and INDIA Alliance set to launch 2024 campaign
- State versus nation: Turkey prepares for elections
- Minister vows UK will 'never again' give up civil liberties, despite fears over WHO lockdown treaty.
- US to impose new visa limits on Hong Kong officials after passage of Article 23 of national security law
- Chance Perdomo, British actor from the series The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, After, dies in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27
- Technology initiatives will generate revenue, minister says
- Indian company Cleartrip appoints cricket star Dhoni as its brand ambassador
- Hrithik Roshan talks about Bollywood's popularity at Red Sea Film Fest, his desire to break the rules and why he thinks Vikram Vedha failed at the box office
- His Universe Showcases Upcoming Fashion Collection at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
- The Power of the Age of Exponential Innovation – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Earthquake shakes the Inland Empire: Did you feel it?