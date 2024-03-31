Super Sunday: PM Modi and INDIA Alliance set to launch 2024 campaign





New Delhi: Sunday will be a mega show of force between the NDA and the INDIA alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the party's campaign for the first phase of elections to eight Lok Sabha seats in UP. In 2019, the BJP won three of the eight seats contested in the first phase on April 19. RLD leader Jayant Choudhary will share the stage with PM Modi as the two parties entered into an alliance after 15 years. With Bharat Ratna entrusted to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Prime Minister Modi will try to strike a chord with the farmers of the region. The parties claim to bring together a massive crowd of three lakh people from five to six neighboring Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi will attend a public event tomorrow. The electoral campaign for the first phase has started. Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting and report on the last 10 years of his government and the welfare programs that have improved the lives of people, be it farmers, youth, women , SC community and others, said UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary. AND.

Along with Prime Minister Modi and Jayant Chaudhary, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath would also be present. There is also talk of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini's presence in the meeting, but this is yet to be confirmed. Opposition alliance INDIA will also hold its biggest show of force on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Leaders of 28 INDIA bloc parties will put on a united face and launch their 2024 campaign for Lok Sabha. While briefing the media about the rally, the Congress said the rally would sound the second clarion call against the Modi government and send out a strong message that their time is up and the people of the country want to get rid of them. The INDIA bloc called it “Save Democracy Rally”. Leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tejashvi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Champai Soren, MK Stalin, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and others will attend the conference. rally.

